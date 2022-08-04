Father of Springboro man killed in Dayton mass shooting honors son on third anniversary

Read on www.wlwt.com
Butler High School to host 'United in Prayer' event for those impacted by Butler Twp. shooting
VANDALIA, Ohio — The Vandalia-Butler County Community will be holding a gathering on Monday to pray for the families and community impacted by the shooting that left four people dead on Friday. The United in Prayer event will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Butler high...
Over-the-Rhine bar owner recounts moments people sought shelter during mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Witnesses of Sunday morning's shooting in Over-the-Rhine are shaken up, with many telling WLWT they've never seen such a large police presence in the area. It very quickly went from a comfortable Saturday night, the rain had cleared and people were enjoying their night out to a night of chaos and confusion.
Police: 4 dead in Butler Township shooting; suspect arrested after multistate manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio — Four people are dead and a murder suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, according to Butler Township Police. Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. Friday on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the...
Surveillance video captures initial panic following overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the initial panic of many patrons along Main Street asshots began to ring out overnight in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning. At least nine people were shot, police said in an update early Sunday morning. Cincinnati police said it happened at the corner of 13th...
Police: 9 injured in mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday; suspect not in custody
CINCINNATI — Nine people were taken to the hospital after a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday. It started around 1:39 a.m. when officers were called to Main and 13th streets for a report of a disorderly crowd. While officers were working to clear the crowd from the streets, a...
Cincinnati teenagers graduate from CPD's summer cadet program
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police through the eyes of teenagers. It's not always a pretty picture. Some teens and adults, for that matter, distrust and dislike police. However, these 40 cadets between the ages of 16 and 19 don't fall into that category. Instead, they choose to spend two months...
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Middletown; nephew charged with murder
CINCINNATI — A man is dead and his nephew is accused of killing him after a shooting in Middletown on Monday. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they got to the scene, officers found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk curb.
ATF, National Shooting Sports Foundation offering reward in connection to Cheviot firearm theft
CINCINNATI — A joint effort between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of the theft of firearms from a Cheviot store. ATF and NSSF say they're offering a reward of up...
'I would've given him the cash if he asked': 84-year-old victim speaks out following Middletown robbery
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In just seconds, an 84-year-old woman became a victim of a robbery in Middletown. "You feel angry, certainly and upset," the victim said. For safety and privacy reasons, WLWT is not identifying the victim. The Butler County woman said she stopped by Big Lots in Middletown...
Active shooter false alarm at Tyson Food plant causes stir on social media
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — On Saturday, first responders received calls about an active shooter at the Tyson Foods plant in Alexandria, Kentucky. Upon arrival, the Campbell County Sheriff's Department confirmed the threat was false. Officers first received calls around 1:30 p.m. Multiple agencies did respond on the scene, including SWAT....
Sheriff: 21-year-old killed after car crashes into creek in Butler County
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has died after his car went off the roadway and flipped into a creek in Butler County. It happened around 6:32 a.m. when the driver was traveling south on California Road when his car traveled off the roadway, hit a drainage pipe and flipped over into a creek.
1 dead, 3 injured following tractor-trailer accident on Hamilton Ave. at I-275
CINCINNATI — One person has died and three people were injured following a tractor-trailer accident on Hamilton Avenue on I-275, according to Colerain Township police. At 12:01 p.m. on Saturday, the Colerain Township Police Department and the Colerain Township Fire Department and EMS were alerted to a car vs. tractor-trailer accident.
Feds: Cincinnati man hid in box to evade arrest for having guns while on probation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man will spend five years in federal prison for having several guns while on probation for a pharmacy burglary in Pennsylvania. William J. Dishman, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 months total in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release.
Police: Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car overnight in Bond Hill. Police say a 21-year-old was driving a Dodge Dart south on Reading Road, near the Norwood lateral just after midnight when she struck a 78-year-old man crossing the street. It's not clear...
2 arrested after assaulting, shooting woman in face during break-in
CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault and shooting of a woman inside her home on Delhi Avenue. According to court documents, Andre Green, 28, and Johann Hart, 18, are both facing felonious assault charges after a woman was shot in the face after being assaulted in her home.
A crash on the shoulder of I-71/75 in Covington is causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The left shoulder and left lane are blocked due to a crash on southbound I-71/75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. near the 12th Street exit. Delays are growing...
Woodward High School to hold school supply drive for those in need
CINCINNATI — On Saturday, Woodward High School will be hosting a school supply drive to help students in need. The drive will be held at the high school from noon to 4 p.m. Donated school supplies will go to children experiencing homelessness and in CPS. The high school is...
Video: 84-year-old woman robbed in parking lot outside store in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police are searching for a suspect seen on video snatching an 84-year-old woman's purse in the parking lot of a store in Middletown. It happened on July 20 when surveillance video shows a woman walking to her car in the parking lot of Big Lots. WLWT...
Multiple companies are on scene of a semi leaking fuel along I-75
MONROE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is at the scene of a semi truck leaking at least 100 gallons of fuel along the side of I-75 Friday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. First responders were called to the scene around 7:08 a.m. for a semi blocking...
A crash has closed a portion of State Route 32 in Union Township
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking westbound State Route 32 at Elick Lane has been cleared. State Route 32 is now open to traffic in both directions. A crash has closed one side of a road in Union Township, Friday afternoon. Union Township dispatch confirmed to WLWT...
