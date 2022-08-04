ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

COURT DOCS: Suspect arrested; victims identified after Laurel, Neb. quadruple homicide

LAUREL, NEB. — Nebraska State Patrol made an arrest in Laurel, Nebraska early Friday morning, just 24 hours after four people were killed at two separate crime scenes. In a news conference in Laurel Friday morning, Col. John Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol, said one person has been arrested for the murders of four people early Thursday morning.
LAUREL, NE
wnax.com

Multiple Fatalities Reported in Laurel Nebraska

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation. with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday morning. The situation. includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation.
LAUREL, NE
CBS News

CBS News

524K+
Followers
62K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy