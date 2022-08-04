Read on www.cbsnews.com
Police arrest suspect after four bodies discovered in small Nebraska community
Police in Laurel, Nebraska, have arrested a suspect after four bodies were found after fires at two separate houses in the small community on Thursday. The suspect had suffered serious burns and was airlifted to hospital after being arrested.Aug. 5, 2022.
Four dead after two houses are BLOWN UP in the middle of the night in Laurel, Nebraska
Four people have been killed in a fire at two properties, with Nebraska State Patrol launching a man hunt for a possible assailant. Two homes on Elm Street in Cedar County, Laurel, were set alight just two blocks apart in the 3am attack which left several dead. Witnesses reportedly claimed...
siouxlandnews.com
COURT DOCS: Suspect arrested; victims identified after Laurel, Neb. quadruple homicide
LAUREL, NEB. — Nebraska State Patrol made an arrest in Laurel, Nebraska early Friday morning, just 24 hours after four people were killed at two separate crime scenes. In a news conference in Laurel Friday morning, Col. John Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol, said one person has been arrested for the murders of four people early Thursday morning.
wnax.com
Multiple Fatalities Reported in Laurel Nebraska
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation. with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday morning. The situation. includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation.
