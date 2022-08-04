Why Fisker Stock Stalled and Sputtered Today

What happened

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) might have a hot-looking new electric vehicle (EV) popular with customers in the pre-order phase, but it wasn't such a hot item on the stock market Thursday. The company's shares skidded to a marginal loss on the day, as investors reacted slightly negatively to its second-quarter performance and its latest news.

Fisker announced the results of that quarter after market close on Wednesday, meaning investors had quite some time to chew over the numbers before the start of Thursday trading.

For the quarter, Fisker -- still a largely pre-revenue company -- nonetheless booked around $10,000 in revenue, and managed to trim its net loss. This was reduced to just shy of $106 million, against the more than $122 million deficit of 2021's second quarter.

In per-share terms, Fisker lost $0.36 for the period, which compares favorably to the $0.41 collectively estimated by analysts. Those prognosticators, though, believed the company would earn a bit more scratch on the top line -- their revenue estimate was for $11,670.

But better times are soon to come, at least according to Fisker. The company's namesake founder and CEO Henrik Fisker announced that it has fully sold out of the 5,000 limited edition Fisker Ocean One SUVs it allotted to pre-sale customers, and that production of these electric vehicles (EVs) would begin this Nov. 17.

Fisker the man didn't hesitate to add that Fisker the company stands to make roughly $350 million in revenue once all 5,000 of the limited edition Ocean Ones are delivered.

It'll need the money. The company proffered guidance that only covered costs; for 2022, it estimates that research and development outlays will total $330 million to $380 million. Selling, general, and administrative expenses should swallow another $105 million to $120 million, and capital expenditures will amount to $280 million to $290 million. Those figures might have given investors pause amid the excitement of looming deliveries.

