Judge may question mom charged with killing missing children

A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd
In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different Mcdonald's drive-thru
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Bay Net
Teen Hospitalized After Being Attacked By A Dog In St. Mary’s County
CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports this afternoon that a girl has been transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining a dog bite. At approximately 1:37 p.m. on August 6, first responders were dispatched to the 20000 block of Piney Point Road for reports that a juvenile had been attacked by a dog.
NBC Washington
Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland
A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
Police In D.C. Investigating Rape And Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Robbery and First-Degree...
New Jersey tractor cab mystery, involving bloodied woman, found to be misunderstanding
An all-out search to find a big rig truck and its driver, believed to be involved in a possible abduction of a woman in New Jersey, turned out to be a big misunderstanding.
WDBJ7.com
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke
A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
Dog Retailer Barred From Selling After Violating Maryland's 'No More Puppy Mills Act,' AG Says
A dog retailer has been banned from selling animals after violating Maryland’s “No More Puppy Mills Act,” the Attorney General announced. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with online retailer Maryland Puppies Online, LLC and the company’s owners, Sara and Nathan Bazler, regarding the sale of dogs.
WTOP
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
Woman hit by car, killed after fallen concrete, metal bring highway traffic to stop in Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said troopers were investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a car on Interstate 70 Saturday morning. Troopers said they received a report about concrete in the roadway on I-70 near Maryland State Route 75 (MD 75) around 2:35 a.m. A […]
18, 19-year-old arrested, accused of being serial DC carjackers
WASHINGTON — Two men found in a stolen car with a ghost gun are now facing felony charges, along with accusations of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across D.C. According to law enforcement officials, both men - identified as the 19-year-old driver Mekhi Staton of Maryland,...
Two Distributors Busted With 'Large Amount' Of Fentanyl, Other Drugs In Maryland: Sheriff
Two suspects in Maryland are facing a host of charges after being busted allegedly distributing “a large amount” of fentanyl and other drugs in the region. Quantico residents Treyvon R’Shon Walston, 24, and Arrin Michelle Spence, 21, are in police custody following an investigation into the distribution of controlled dangerous substances, including fentanyl, in Wicomico County, the sheriff’s office announced.
Large Amount Of Suspected Drugs, Guns, Seized From Two Maryland Men During Stop: Police
Two Maryland men were arrested after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park led to the discovery of multiple handguns and a large quantity of suspected drugs, authorities say. Marquise Da'Shawn Stafford, 22, and Shawn Nickolas Guzman, 22, were pulled over in the area of Ritchie Highway and Townsend Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.
firststateupdate.com
Graphic Photo: Dog Left In Cage Near Road Dies, Do You Have Info For Officials?
The Office of Animal Welfare’s (OAW) Delaware Animal Services (DAS) is seeking the public’s help with providing any information that may lead to identifying the person responsible for abandoning a dog that was found clinging to life earlier this week officials said Friday. The dog was found in the brush, off North Little Creek Road in Dover, by DelDOT workers who immediately contacted DAS.
AOL Corp
Bleeding woman yelling for help pulled into tractor-trailer cab, New Jersey cops say
A search is underway after a bleeding woman was seen yelling for help while being pulled into a tractor-trailer cab by the driver who sped off with her, police in New Jersey say. A witness told police they saw the woman calling out and bleeding from her face in the...
Driver hits and kills man walking in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was hit by a driver in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. DC Police say they were called to the 2100 block of Virginia Avenue Northwest for a report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived found a man who was not conscious and breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Milk run leads Maryland man to $50,000 Powerball prize
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a quick stop to buy milk for his family led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball lottery drawing. The 36-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Silver Spring, and while in the store, a lottery vending machine caught his eye.
