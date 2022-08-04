Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes one millionth visitor of 2022

Read on fox42kptm.com
fox42kptm.com
Omaha organizations come together to conduct "Urban Heat Island" study
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Several Omaha organizations kicked off the "urban heat island' 2022 campaign Saturday. Attached with temperature sensors, volunteers drove around the Omaha area to find what is called an urban heat island. Urban heat islands are areas in which temperatures reach higher levels than in outlying areas.
DCHD giving tips on how to prevent heat-related injuries ahead of scorching hot week
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — With temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees several times over the next week, the Douglas County Health Department is reminding the community about ways to prevent heat-related injuries. During 2004-2018, the US averaged 702 heat-related deaths per year, making it the leading weather-related cause of...
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter could get a raise
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - University of Nebraska President Ted Carter could be getting a higher salary soon. The Board of Regents will take that up at a meeting next week. On the line is a three percent increase in Carter's base salary. It would go up by about $28,000 if...
Monthly lunch meetups aimed at connecting local startups, those interested in tech
OMAHA—If you have a small business or are just looking to continue your career path, read on. First National Bank of Omaha and Startup Grind Omaha hosted their monthly lunch meetup Thursday. Organizers said it was the third straight month they’ve hosted it. It provided the chance for those...
Omaha Public Power District observes record electric usage
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - On the same day the Metropolitan Utilities District encouraged customers to start conserving water, the Omaha Public Power District observed a record for electric usage. That record came as triple digit temperatures had a stronghold on the Omaha metro. Early numbers show more than 2,500 Megawatts...
OPPD report record high energy usage, asks community to help conserve
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - As temperatures in the metro increase, the Omaha Power Public Power (OPPD) is asking residence to find ways to reduce the amount of energy they use. It comes after record high energy usage in the metro- 2,500 megawatts. “When usage gets as high as it’s been,...
Candidates, professor react to report on 2nd District race
OMAHA—A new report is out seemingly indicating the race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District is tightening. On Friday, the Cook Political Report said several polls have incumbent Republican Don Bacon either tied with or trailing Democratic challenger State Sen. Tony Vargas. For Bellevue University political science professor Dr. Rick...
