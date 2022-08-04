ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120;...
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield says he's received COVID-19 vaccine, can play home games in Toronto

Newly acquired Toronto Blue Jays infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield on Thursday told reporters he has received the COVID-19 vaccine, which means he'll be eligible to play in the team's home games down the stretch and, should they qualify, the postseason. The Canadian government does not allow travelers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross its borders except in rare, special circumstances.
Alex Cora doesn't believe he deserved ejection in Kansas City

BOSTON -- There are only a few things in baseball that will get a manager automatically thrown out of a game. Arguing balls and strikes is one of them, and arguing a decision made via replay review in New York would certainly be another.Yet on Thursday night, when Alex Cora went out to the field to get an extended explanation from home plate umpire and crew chief Bill Welke, the Red Sox' manager wasn't arguing, per se. As such, he was left a little bewildered as to why he was sent to the clubhouse in the bottom of the seventh...
MLB world reacts to Whit Merrifield’s COVID-19 vaccine decision

One of the notable trades at the MLB trade deadline was the Toronto Blue Jays acquiring former All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals. While this had the potential to be a great move for Toronto, there was one big obstacle in the way for Merrifield to take the field at home for the Blue Jays.
