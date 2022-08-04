BOSTON -- There are only a few things in baseball that will get a manager automatically thrown out of a game. Arguing balls and strikes is one of them, and arguing a decision made via replay review in New York would certainly be another.Yet on Thursday night, when Alex Cora went out to the field to get an extended explanation from home plate umpire and crew chief Bill Welke, the Red Sox' manager wasn't arguing, per se. As such, he was left a little bewildered as to why he was sent to the clubhouse in the bottom of the seventh...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO