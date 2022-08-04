ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase in W.Va. on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported a rise in COVID-19 totals across the board Friday as active cases, deaths and hospitalizations all increased in West Virginia. The state added 11 new virus-related deaths Friday, pushing the state’s death toll to 7,184, according to the West Virginia Department...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman admits COVID-19 loan fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has admitted accepting more than $42,000 in paycheck protection loans under a federal COVID-19 assistance program for businesses that were not engaged in substantial activity. Alexis Ransom of Logan pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud in federal court in Charleston. Ransom obtained three paycheck protection loans that […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Justice answers Putnam sheriff on abandoned vehicle issue

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Friday asking for assistance in enforcement of a state law focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles from public and private property. In his letter, Eggleton tells Justice that he’s learned since taking office...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with I-81 in Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file the lawsuit was given on July […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVSP gets new technology for body discovery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

SHARE: Officials looking for owner of military uniform

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for the owner of a military uniform found after historic flooding last week. The World War II era Army uniform was found on KY-476 near Robinson Elementary School. According to officials, the uniform had a life jacket...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

2022 Multifest is underway in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food. On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga. Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
LEWISBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials say battle against COVID not over yet

CHARLESTON — West Virginia still hasn’t plateaued in the latest surge of COVID-19, the state coronavirus adviser said on Thursday. “We always track a bit behind the more urban parts of the country when it comes to realizing the full impact of the different variants that circulate most commonly in the U.S.,” Dr. Clay Marsh said during the governor’s pandemic briefing with state reporters.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Galen Flowers, 40, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 6, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a federal search warrant at Flowers’s St. Albans home and at an adjoining property on which Flowers admitted he had been storing some of his property and other belongings, including several cars. DEA agents seized over 1,300 grams of actual methamphetamine and quantities of other controlled substances, including fentanyl, in connection with the search. Agents also seized 21 firearms and a stolen, loaded Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which Flowers had obtained in an exchange for drugs.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Superintendent asking to transfer jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  — The State Superintendent of West Virginia’s schools is asking state school board members to give him a new job. According to the agenda for the Aug. 10 school board meeting, State Superintendent, Clatyon Burch, is asking the board to transfer him to the Superintendent of the Schools for the Deaf and […]
