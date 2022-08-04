Read on foxnebraska.com
Feel Fit Under New Ownership
It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to celebrate its heritage. Doniphan Music Festival shows off...
Clay Center residents voice opposition to land transfer
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - A proposed land acquisition in Clay County has ruffled the feathers of many residents. Ducks Unlimited is proposing a transfer of approximately 1,100 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC). NGPC held a public hearing Wednesday to gather information about how the public...
2nd annual Kite Festival brought together local and out-of-state kiters for a purpose
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Kite Festival returned with the purpose of getting more people out into the parks. Not for one, but for two years already the kite festival has been filling up Grand Island’s sky with kites of many colors, designs, and unbelievable sizes. Pro-kiter Scott...
Officials say child care shortage means York ‘can’t grow’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York County Development Corporation is demanding action after alarming research on a child care shortage in the area. The executive director of YCDC, Lisa Hurley, is saying the city of York “can’t grow without more childcare facilities.”. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute...
U.S. Department of Labor cites GI company after inspection prompted by employee's death
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Labor has cited a Grand Island waste disposal company after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleges they disregarded federal regulations that led to a worker’s death. The agency cited Mid-Nebraska Disposal for 18 violations – two willful, 15 serious,...
Grand Island waste disposal company cited after worker falls into baler and dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Grand Island waste management company has been cited after a worker suffered severe injuries when he fell into a baler and died. In February, a 20-year-old was working to clear a jam in an industrial cardboard baler when he fell in and got caught in the machine.
UNK completes one of the first steps toward a $15.6 million Regional Engagement Center
KEARNEY, Neb. — A place described as an 'urban destination in a rural community' will be coming to Kearney in just couple of years. University of Nebraska Kearney's (UNK) administration said their new Regional Engagement Center is not only a huge deal for the university but also a huge deal for the city of Kearney.
‘If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way’: 350 York County kids waiting for child care
YORK, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents with young children are having a stressful time finding child care as the staffing shortage drags on. “If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. She said over...
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement....
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
A holiday ‘just for the town of Wilber’: Young dancers prepare for Czech Days
WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – People from out of town are always impressed at what a community of 2,000 can put together each year, and the Czech dancers are a big part of that. Sheryl Kastanek and Dirk Altman have been teaching the dancers in Wilber for over 30 years now. Altman teaches the senior group, and Kastanek takes care of the younger kids.
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
A couple of hot days before we see some relief... The Hastings YMCA marked a big milestone on Thursday morning as they broke ground on their new facility. Fun events happening across the Tri-cities this weekend.
Superior transitions to 8-Man with new QB ahead of Week 0 matchup
SUPERIOR, Neb. — With a Week 0 matchup against Alma looming, Superior has been focused on learning the ins and outs of 8-Man football. "It was really slow just understanding the different things you have to do in 8-Man and understanding that the field is so much smaller," said senior Jacob Meyer. "After our first warmup game we played against Palmer, it really picked up and we just started to get the hang of it more and more as we went on."
NSP: Seward County deputies arrested Fremont man after two-vehicle crash
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle wreck in the capital city. 27-year-old Marcus Vogt was arrested late Monday. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at...
Two teens arrested for GI car theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens were arrested after they were seen driving in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Nyayik Koang, 18, of Grand Island, was arrested for obstructing police and two juvenile detention orders. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than...
