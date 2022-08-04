ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, NE

KSNB Local4

Feel Fit Under New Ownership

It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to celebrate its heritage. Doniphan Music Festival shows off...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Clay Center residents voice opposition to land transfer

CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - A proposed land acquisition in Clay County has ruffled the feathers of many residents. Ducks Unlimited is proposing a transfer of approximately 1,100 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC). NGPC held a public hearing Wednesday to gather information about how the public...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Officials say child care shortage means York ‘can’t grow’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York County Development Corporation is demanding action after alarming research on a child care shortage in the area. The executive director of YCDC, Lisa Hurley, is saying the city of York “can’t grow without more childcare facilities.”. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute...
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival

BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
WILBER, NE
NebraskaTV

Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

A holiday ‘just for the town of Wilber’: Young dancers prepare for Czech Days

WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – People from out of town are always impressed at what a community of 2,000 can put together each year, and the Czech dancers are a big part of that. Sheryl Kastanek and Dirk Altman have been teaching the dancers in Wilber for over 30 years now. Altman teaches the senior group, and Kastanek takes care of the younger kids.
WILBER, NE
foxnebraska.com

Superior transitions to 8-Man with new QB ahead of Week 0 matchup

SUPERIOR, Neb. — With a Week 0 matchup against Alma looming, Superior has been focused on learning the ins and outs of 8-Man football. "It was really slow just understanding the different things you have to do in 8-Man and understanding that the field is so much smaller," said senior Jacob Meyer. "After our first warmup game we played against Palmer, it really picked up and we just started to get the hang of it more and more as we went on."
SUPERIOR, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP: Seward County deputies arrested Fremont man after two-vehicle crash

FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle wreck in the capital city. 27-year-old Marcus Vogt was arrested late Monday. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at...
FREMONT, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two teens arrested for GI car theft

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens were arrested after they were seen driving in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Nyayik Koang, 18, of Grand Island, was arrested for obstructing police and two juvenile detention orders. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

