Axtell ISD teachers and staff take active approach in protecting against active shooter events

How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school. In the weeks leading up to the first day, the district was busy getting classrooms ready to align with the Texas Education Agency’s new school safety guidelines. Under TEA’s new requirements...
Salvation Army Waco is looking to ‘Stuff the bus’ and get kids the necessary supplies for back to school
Hewitt, Texas (KWTX) - The first day of school is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is making sure kids in the area are prepared with the necessary supplies. This tax-free weekend, The Salvation Army is looking to stuff the bus with school supplies for local families ahead of the first day of school.
Students Surprise Bus Drivers With Tribute
In the middle of an afternoon of training for Killeen ISD bus drivers and monitors Friday, a group of special guests invaded the packed Smith Middle School cafeteria with an important message. A group of students ranging from second- to 12th-grade, all bus riders in KISD, provided encouraging messages to...
Gatesville HS Seniors Parking Spaces Vandalized
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Gatseville High School students are in shock after learning that their senior parking spots that they spent hours painting, have been vandalized. The Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Goehlke says one of the Gatesville High School Resource Officers wrote a report of criminal mischief at...
3 Best Ways For Killeen, Texas To Stay Safe This School Year
Now that our children are on their way back to school in Killeen, Texas, I feel like it was only right that we have a conversation that we all feel is a little uncomfortable but it’s necessary. I feel like we definitely need to have a conversation with our children about their safety. Last year right before school let out, there was a TikTok post where there was a threat to all of Killeen's independent school district that there will be some type of harm on the last day of school. Sadly my son did not get to enjoy his last day with his friends and say goodbye. Here are three things that I think we definitely need to make sure our children are aware of and have for a safe school year.
$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis […]
Waco Cardiology Associates Offering Free Student Heart Screenings
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Students who take part in athletics, cheer-leading, marching band, drill team, swimming or other activities are encouraged to get their heart screened for possible genetic heart conditions such as, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Waco Cardiology Associates will be offering free heart screenings and a community...
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
Here's a sneak peak of the New Chaparral High School before anyone sees it
KILLEEN, Texas — The newly built Chaparral High School won't be on display until Thursday night, but Principal Gina Brown wanted to give everyone a preview. Brown said the High School is pretty but functional. Both the classrooms and common areas between will feature soft seating, much like a...
Good News Friday: August 5, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Jody Edward Ginn was named director of development for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum. Dr. Ginn has raised funds for historical projects like traveling museum exhibits, educational films and full museum development projects for more than 20 years. Thanks for keeping Texas history alive!
West Texas sergeant indicted for indecency with child by contact
A West Texas sergeant has been arrested on an indictment for indecency with a child by contact. Lorenzo Adan Morales was terminated from the sheriff's office on Friday.
Bellmead eases water restrictions as work continues on damaged well
Bellmead announced it has eased water-use restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2, as of Tuesday, as work continues to repair a well that went offline last month. The further easing of restrictions comes less than a month after the city had implemented Stage 4 restrictions on July 16 and 17 because of the well issue.
Dozens show up to Temple council meeting voicing support, dismay with special commission
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - There was a lot of back-and-forth in Thursday night in Bell County over three words: diversity, equity and inclusion. Those words brought Temple residents to city hall to voice their anger and disappointment with the city council. This follows a move earlier this week by the...
Former Marlin employee files federal lawsuit against former Falls County Sheriff
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A City of Marlin employee who alleges former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman sexually assaulted her two years ago has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Scaman and Falls County. The woman is seeking unspecified monetary damages against Scaman, who pleaded no contest in March...
Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodger Loop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
O'Rourke stops in Waco for his 'Drive for Texas' gubernatorial campaign
Texas Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Waco Saturday evening as part of his 'Drive for Texas' campaign.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Police investigate three local Fairfield businesses for illegal drug trafficking
FAIRFIELD, Texas — Three local businesses in Fairfield have been shut down due to trafficking of illegal substances being sold out the stores, according to the Freestone County Sheriff's Office. A two month investigation revealed each one of the three stores was selling products containing THC that was over...
Central Texas church recovering from tornado in April and now alleged theft
A Central Texas church that has been working to rebuild following tornado damage in April is now searching for a suspect that stole a trailer from its property.
George’s Hosting Alzheimer’s Kick Off Party
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the public to their 20th anniversary celebration. This upcoming Tuesday, you can join the Alzheimer’s Association for the Waco Walk to End Alzheimer’s, kick off party. In the kick off party you can come out and...
