MMA Fighting
Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell headed to Dec. 3 UFC event
UFC-ranked flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Matt Schnell will meet at a UFC event scheduled for Dec. 3, multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting after an initial report from MMA Junkie. Nicolau and Schnell respectively reside at No. 7 and No. 8 in the promotion’s...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Mohammed Usman wins TUF with vicious knockout over Zac Pauga
Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
Sam Alvey issues statement following TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event. Alvey (33-18-1 MMA) had entered the contest on an eight-fight winless skid, his most recent effort resulting in a submission loss to Brendan Allen. “Smile’n Sam’s” most recent win had come back in June of 2018, when he earned a split-decision victory over Gian Villante.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission
Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Mohammed Usman’s TUF-Winning KO
Mohammed Usman followed in the footsteps of his older brother Kamaru Usman and became the heavyweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 at UFC Vegas 59. Facing off against fellow-Team Peña fighter Zac Pauga, the two heavyweights kept things standing in a tentative first round where Pauga had some success kicking while Usman focused on looking for big punches.
UFC on ESPN 40 video: Geoff Neal becomes first to knock out Vicente Luque, calls out Gilbert Burns
Geoff Neal delivered the performance of his career in his most high-profile fight to date against Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN 40. Neal’s (15-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) striking was crisp from the opening bell and he battered Luque (21-9-1 MMA, 14-5 UFC) with speed and power until he secured the third-round knockout win in the welterweight bout, which served as the co-main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
UFC on ESPN 40 live results: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN 40: Santos vs. Hill, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Octagon is back at the UFC Apex this weekend with a light heavyweight main event, plus the finals of season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter as two fighters will earn six-figure UFC contracts.
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Bryan Battle’s Head Kick KO At UFC Vegas 59
Former The Ultimate Fighter 29 middleweight champion Bryan Battle made a statement in his welterweight debut against Takashi Sato. Battle faced Sato on the UFC Vegas 59 preliminary card. He was making his first appearance at 170lbs after competing at middleweight for the majority of his professional career to date.
UFC tonight: UFC San Diego, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 59 card on Saturday, the MMA world
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Miller’s TKO Win Over Walker In TUF Final
Juliana Miller capped off her run on The Ultimate Fighter with a TKO win over Brogan Walker to become the Season 30 women’s flyweight winner. The 26-year-old was able to use her grappling to control Walker for the majority of their fight at UFC Vegas 59 and negate any chance for “The Bear” to get going on the feet.
CBS Sports
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira set for UFC 281
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira is headed to the realm of mixed martial arts and the main event of UFC 281. Adesanya vs. Pereira will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 12. The promotion announced UFC 281's main event on...
mmanews.com
Fighters React To Jamahal Hill Finishing Thiago Santos
UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill put the finishing touches on a historic night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Hill faced former title challenger Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 59. The event had a 100% finish rate, with Hill adding the exclamation point in his toughest test in the Octagon.
