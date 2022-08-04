ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport

Veteran NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested last Saturday at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to the Associated Press. Shumpert allegedly tried to bring six ounces of cannabis past security, leading to his arrest. Shumpert also had a magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack, but no gun...
Yardbarker

Knicks Should Focus on Trade for Kevin Durant, Not Donovan Mitchell

As much as the New York Knicks love the idea of trading for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, they should set the bar even higher, especially if Utah GM Danny Ainge refuses to come off of his substantial asking price. With the Knicks being hesitant to give up what is...
Yardbarker

Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz

The New York Knicks’ offseason has slowed to a crawl in recent weeks after the team backed off the Utah Jazz’s major asking price for star guard Donovan Mitchell in trade talks. That could be changing soon, though, as HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reports the Knicks have had three-way...
