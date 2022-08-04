Mecklenburg County completing initial phase of revaluation process

Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO