Car smashes into a kid’s dental office in Colorado Springs, employee injured

2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro
Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
2 teens killed in head-on crash in Castle Rock
A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before midnight on Friday night in Castle Rock, leaving two dead and several others needing treatment at a hospital.
Man dead following auto-pedestrian crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened late Friday night, leaving a man dead. The crash was reported on West 56th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 10:08 p.m., according to CSP. A vehicle hit a 40-year-old man from Arvada, CSP...
Semitruck overturns on Interstate 25 off-ramp in Douglas County
South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the scene of an accident early Saturday morning, where they discovered a semi-truck flipped onto its roof with the driver pinned inside.
Car smashes into Springs dentist office
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
Crash at Astrozon and Jet Wing, CSFD on scene
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident at Astrozon Blvd. and Jet Wing Dr. on Friday afternoon. CSFD said one person was extricated and two others were transported to the hospital for evaluation. They are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. This article […]
Fire scare at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire alarm cleared out the 14-story apartment complex after smoke was detected in the building. CSFD arrived at about 8 p.m. on Thursday night and found some smoke still lingering around the eighth and ninth floors. After a thorough floor-by-floor search, it was determined that the scare was due to a malfunctioning air conditioner unit.
New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
Car magnet: Homeowner says four people have crashed on her property in two years
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Four times in two years. That's how often one homeowner in Colorado Springs has had drivers fly into her house or crash onto her front lawn. "If it happened again, I would not be surprised," Vicki Sabino said. Sabino has owned a home in the Range...
Cops nab carjacking suspect after citizen traps him in park restroom
Officers believe Damien Madden, 28, tried twice to steal cars by pointing a gun at the drivers and demanding their keys.
Drug sales, violence close off entrance to Dorchester Park
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday morning, members of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) blocked off the parking lot to Dorchester Park on South Nevada. A spokesperson for the city confirmed the closure happened at CSPD’s request and mentioned there is no timeline to reopen...
Man smokes marijuana with 7-year-old, locks him in chicken coop
A 28-year-old homeless man smoked marijuana with a 7-year-old Fountain boy and did meth in front of him, an arrest affidavit shows.
Colorado Springs 911 needs to increase staffing
More staff is needed at Colorado Springs 911, only it has been tough filling spots since the pandemic when staffing dipped.
Pueblo police investigate death of 23-year-old in parking lot shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the death of a man that resulted from a shooting at an apartment complex in early February of 2022. At approximately 11:27 p.m., Pueblo Police were notified that a man was being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle after a reported shooting. Despite […]
Aug. 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Curtis Valdez (27) is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Valdez has three warrants for Failure to Comply which include Theft x2 and Possession of a ControlledSubstance. His total bond amount is […]
Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing two charges, including a felony charge, after she allegedly made a fake call to police in Woodland Park. The Woodland Park Police Department shared some details on the case with the public on Thursday. According to police, Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call on July 24 claiming someone may be driving drunk with a child in the car. Peck was making the claims about the wife of the Vice President of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, someone she knew.
Colorado family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains
A Colorado family said they feel lucky to be alive after their truck was nearly swept over a cliff in a mudslide.
Fatal shooting of man who killed El Paso County Sheriff's Office K9 Jinx ruled justified
The fatal shooting by El Paso County deputies and Manitou police officers of a man who shot and killed a sheriff's K9 in April has been ruled justified, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office announced Friday. Wilford Robert Deweese, 67, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., was shot approximately 22 times by...
Busted in Teller County July 27, 2022 Edition
James Russell Albright, date of birth August 31, 1983 of Divide, Colorado was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, vehicular eluding, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, no insurance, driving under restraint, reckless driving and weaving. Bond was $3,000. Adam L Engler, date of birth February...
Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs could turn into apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs has been around for more than 100 years. The hotel, however, could soon be shut down and turned into apartments. While the building was torn down and rebuilt in 1967, the Antlers Hotel has remained in the same...
