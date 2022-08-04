New police substation opening near Smith’s Ballpark

Read on kslnewsradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
SLCPD: Man steals excavator, rips up Smith’s parking lot
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an excavator from a construction site and driving it nearly a mile to a Smith’s grocery store parking lot where he started ripping up the ground. Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say that this investigation began today just after noon when […]
ksl.com
Former Cottonwood Heights councilwoman sues city for handling of 2020 police protest
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Former Cottonwood Heights Councilwoman Tali Bruce has filed a lawsuit against the city, police chief and officers she accuses of conspiring to shut down a 2020 protest of the police killing of Zane James, during which she says she was pushed and struck by an officer.
SLCPD release timeline of controversial response to DV fight turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released a timeline today providing additional information on the agency’s response to the homicide of Ryan Outlaw that occurred in the fall of 2020. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of her […]
upr.org
SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines
Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Teen certified to stand trial as adult in 2021 Kearns killing
KEARNS — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly shot and killed a Kearns man in his truck has been certified to stand trial as an adult. Joseph Palmer, 16, of West Jordan, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun by a minor, and drug possession, both class B misdemeanors.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake shooting suspect under arrest after shots fired at Gateway Inn
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly shooting another man early Friday morning. According to a press release, emergency responders in Salt Lake were notified about the shooting at the Gateway Inn, at 819 W. North Temple St. in Salt lake City.
kjzz.com
Member of white supremacist gang, local fugitive wanted from Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A member of a white supremacist gang is wanted in Utah County. The focus of this weeks At Large: Utah Fugitives is a habitual criminal who managed to slip away from law enforcement on June 30th. Codi Shaun Halladay has an extensive criminal history...
kjzz.com
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson says he's running for office again
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Roughly 200,000 people live in Salt Lake City and Rocky Anderson wants to be their mayor for a third time. “I have decided I'm going to run for mayor,” Anderson said during an interview at his home Thursday evening. Anderson served as the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police searching for Costco theft suspects in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft. The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store. If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
Police search for man missing from Murray
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who’s been missing from Murray since Wednesday around 12 p.m. Victor Acosta Duran was last seen on Wednesday at the Murray Post Office, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes, and a blue cap. He is […]
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gephardt Daily
Officials ID man killed in Salt Lake City motorcycle-SUV crash as former UFA firefighter, paramedic
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Wednesday morning when his bike collided with an SUV. “The man who died in this crash is being identified as David Alexander Kluger,” an SLCPD statement says....
Police: Utah man stabbed woman in the eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe. The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville. According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to […]
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid
SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
DPS: Man dies in Morgan County motorcycle accident
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Morgan County on Thursday. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Trappers Loop at 3:30 p.m. on August 4 near mile marker 6 when the rider became “unable to maintain his […]
Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
kjzz.com
3 people critically injured after head-on collision in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people were critically injured after a head-on collision in Utah County. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Anderson, the collision happened on US-6 east of Tucker shortly after 4 p.m. Anderson said a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head...
KSLTV
3-car collision in West Valley claims the life of one passenger
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person was killed Friday night in a three-car collision in West Valley City. The victim has not yet been identified. Lt. Jason Vincent with West Valley City Police Department said the collision happed at 7:18 p.m. when a black car was heading westbound on 4100 South when it veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a red car heading eastbound, preparing to turn left at the intersection of 4000 West.
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
Comments / 0