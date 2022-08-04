HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local nonprofits First Stop and ShowerUp have joined forces to bring daily showers to the unsheltered in Huntsville. "The people that we work with at First Stop are what we call a kind of unsheltered homeless and so, they're literally, they're living in the camp, in a tent in the woods and they have no access to showers." That's from Jennifer Geist, First Stop Executive Director.

