ShowerUp and First Stop join forces to help unsheltered in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local nonprofits First Stop and ShowerUp have joined forces to bring daily showers to the unsheltered in Huntsville. "The people that we work with at First Stop are what we call a kind of unsheltered homeless and so, they're literally, they're living in the camp, in a tent in the woods and they have no access to showers." That's from Jennifer Geist, First Stop Executive Director.
Unzipped: Decatur, 35601
DECATUR, Ala. — Let's unzip Decatur, AL, 35601. Did know that that Decatur zip code is home to the largest concentration of Victorian-era craftsmen and bungalow homes in the entire state of Alabama?. Some of these homes date back to the early 1800's, while others were constructed around the...
City of Huntsville announces passing of Huntsville Fire & Rescue cadet
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Huntsville announced the passing of Huntsville Fire & Rescue Cadet Bryant McGowan, 31, on Thursday, July 28. McGowan was hired by the City in March 2022. In a statement, the City of Huntsville said McGowan became medically distressed Thursday after completing a training...
Huntsville's 'Back to School Jam' brings free haircuts, backpack giveaways and fun
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The first day of school is quickly approaching for kids in Huntsville and several organizations in the area got together today to host the third annual, "Back to School Jam." It was a busy day at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center. Christina Bennett, founder of...
International students visit UAH to discuss engineering
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jaiden Stark along with his team from UAH's Space Hardware Club, gathered to launch a balloon into the sky. And this is just one of the many experiments they've conducted. "We're an entirely student run organization…we've been working here with the funding from the Alabama Space...
Will your yard win the District 1 Summer Landscaping Challenge?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Does your home have "curb appeal"? How about great landscaping or a "captivating floral display"? If you're in Huntsville's District 1, join the neighborhood's Summer Landscaping Challenge. To reward homeowners in District 1 who go above and beyond to keep their yards clean and attractive, City...
Hotel, parking deck, and dorms underway in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. — Three new projects are underway in downtown Decatur. A new hotel, parking deck, and dorms for Alabama Center for the Arts students will bring new growth and opportunities for the River City. Mayor Tab Bowling has a front-row seat. "It's really something just to be able...
Decatur City Schools prioritize safety going back to school this year
DECATUR, Ala. — Here’s how the system plans on implementing more security this upcoming school year:. Let's start with the morning time school routine, to ensure traffic and pedestrian safety, those flashing school zone signs will be back. "Here in Decatur, you will see, you know, that school...
Huntsville City, Madison County, and Madison City Schools superintendents talk school security
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville City Schools. Madison City Schools. Madison County Schools. All of the superintendents are parents. As students head back to the classroom, the three school leaders talked about school safety. They agree that safety of students is priority. Allen Perkins, superintendent of Madison County Schools, shares...
Cullman Regional officially opens new ER expansion
CULLMAN, Ala. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today for Cullman Regional’s newly expanded Emergency Department. The expansion project has increased the capacity of the Emergency Rooms by eighty percent and allowed the hospital to renovate or newly construct all emergency room patient care areas. “For patients...
City of Huntsville Parks and Rec welcomes back after-school program
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Huntsville's Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back their after school program for students in 1st through 6th grade who are within the Huntsville school system. James Gossett is the director of the parks and recreation department and shared what these programs do.
The opioid epidemic touches the Tennessee Valley too
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — According to the CDC, over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Here in The Valley, there has recently been a surge of suspected fentanyl-related deaths. The Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee spoke about this at their monthly meeting. "We...
VERIFY: Does it have to be extremely hot outside for heat-related deaths?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Here's some verify fast facts for you. Are certain groups of people at a higher risk for heat sickness?. Dr. Perry Sheffield with the ICAHN School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City…. Here's what we found…. "We know that people who have sickle...
13 campuses across the state dealt with bomb threats; here's how Calhoun Community College handled things.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "Around noon today, we received a call of a possible bomb threat here at Calhoun Community College. We understand there were a number of other colleges in the state that also received threats," said Wes Torain, director of public relations and digital media at Calhoun Community College.
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community distributes fentanyl test strips
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Madison County has seen a recent spike in suspected drug overdose deaths. To help combat this trend, Huntsville's Partnership for a Drug-Free Community will distribute fentanyl test strips, free of charge, while supplies last. No names or information are required to get the potentially life-saving tests. Alabama legalized this distribution and use of the fentanyl test strips in March.
More foodie fun as Huntsville Restaurant Week grows to Culinary Month
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "More than a meal, more than a Restaurant Week." That's the slogan of this year's Huntsville foodie celebration, now expanded to Culinary Month. And while locally-owned restaurants will still be the focus, new events will add to the visibility of Huntsville chefs and eateries. Restaurant Week...
UPDATE: UAH, Calhoun given all-clear after bomb threats
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Multiple college campuses across Alabama were targeted by bomb threats today, including universities and community colleges. These include:. Lurleen B. Wallace Community College - Andalusia and Opp. Trenholm State Community College. UAH, Auburn, and University of South Alabama specifically referenced health sciences buildings in their evacuations.
Decatur revising city zoning ordinance; public feedback encouraged
DECATUR, Ala. — For the first time in more than 30 years, the City of Decatur is completely rewriting its zoning ordinance. You can find public review draft of the new zoning ordinance on the One Decatur website. According to the city, a zoning ordinance is the adopted law...
Back to School: How guardians can check in on their mental health.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As you kids head back to the classroom or off to college you may be feeling anxious or nervous and that is really common. Dr. Channing Brown, a Primary Care Doctor for children and adults and an Assistant Professor in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at UAB, said the COVID pandemic and school safety can cause feelings of anxiety among families.
Former Limestone superintendent first to be sentenced in virtual school scam
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk was sentenced by a federal judge to 18 months in prison for his role in a virtual school scam that bilked millions of dollars from Alabama’s public schools. Sisk, who pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy charge in...
