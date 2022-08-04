ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FOX54 News

ShowerUp and First Stop join forces to help unsheltered in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local nonprofits First Stop and ShowerUp have joined forces to bring daily showers to the unsheltered in Huntsville. "The people that we work with at First Stop are what we call a kind of unsheltered homeless and so, they're literally, they're living in the camp, in a tent in the woods and they have no access to showers." That's from Jennifer Geist, First Stop Executive Director.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Decatur, 35601

DECATUR, Ala. — Let's unzip Decatur, AL, 35601. Did know that that Decatur zip code is home to the largest concentration of Victorian-era craftsmen and bungalow homes in the entire state of Alabama?. Some of these homes date back to the early 1800's, while others were constructed around the...
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

International students visit UAH to discuss engineering

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jaiden Stark along with his team from UAH's Space Hardware Club, gathered to launch a balloon into the sky. And this is just one of the many experiments they've conducted. "We're an entirely student run organization…we've been working here with the funding from the Alabama Space...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Hotel, parking deck, and dorms underway in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Three new projects are underway in downtown Decatur. A new hotel, parking deck, and dorms for Alabama Center for the Arts students will bring new growth and opportunities for the River City. Mayor Tab Bowling has a front-row seat. "It's really something just to be able...
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

Cullman Regional officially opens new ER expansion

CULLMAN, Ala. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today for Cullman Regional’s newly expanded Emergency Department. The expansion project has increased the capacity of the Emergency Rooms by eighty percent and allowed the hospital to renovate or newly construct all emergency room patient care areas. “For patients...
CULLMAN, AL
FOX54 News

The opioid epidemic touches the Tennessee Valley too

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — According to the CDC, over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Here in The Valley, there has recently been a surge of suspected fentanyl-related deaths. The Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee spoke about this at their monthly meeting. "We...
MADISON, AL
FOX54 News

Partnership for a Drug-Free Community distributes fentanyl test strips

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Madison County has seen a recent spike in suspected drug overdose deaths. To help combat this trend, Huntsville's Partnership for a Drug-Free Community will distribute fentanyl test strips, free of charge, while supplies last. No names or information are required to get the potentially life-saving tests. Alabama legalized this distribution and use of the fentanyl test strips in March.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

UPDATE: UAH, Calhoun given all-clear after bomb threats

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Multiple college campuses across Alabama were targeted by bomb threats today, including universities and community colleges. These include:. Lurleen B. Wallace Community College - Andalusia and Opp. Trenholm State Community College. UAH, Auburn, and University of South Alabama specifically referenced health sciences buildings in their evacuations.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Back to School: How guardians can check in on their mental health.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As you kids head back to the classroom or off to college you may be feeling anxious or nervous and that is really common. Dr. Channing Brown, a Primary Care Doctor for children and adults and an Assistant Professor in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at UAB, said the COVID pandemic and school safety can cause feelings of anxiety among families.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
Huntsville local news

