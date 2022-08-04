Man accused of killing two kids in Eagle Mountain crash pleads not guilty

Read on kslnewsradio.com
ksl.com
Teen certified to stand trial as adult in 2021 Kearns killing
KEARNS — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly shot and killed a Kearns man in his truck has been certified to stand trial as an adult. Joseph Palmer, 16, of West Jordan, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun by a minor, and drug possession, both class B misdemeanors.
Man charged after kidnapping two men, accusing them of stealing his pet raccoon
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was charged Thursday for holding two men against their will, accusing them of having stolen his pet raccoon, police say. On Sunday, July 31, near 25 North Redwood Road, two men were at an underpass near an RV when “a man fired a shot,” charging documents state. Upon […]
Police: Utah man stabbed woman in the eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe. The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville. According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to […]
eastidahonews.com
Utah man stole an excavator and started digging, police say, causing significant damage
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — Salt Lake City police arrested a man Saturday after they say he stole an excavator from a construction site, drove almost a mile and caused significant damage by randomly digging up the ground. The excavator was used to dig out parts of a...
KSLTV
3-car collision in West Valley claims the life of one passenger
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person was killed Friday night in a three-car collision in West Valley City. The victim has not yet been identified. Lt. Jason Vincent with West Valley City Police Department said the collision happed at 7:18 p.m. when a black car was heading westbound on 4100 South when it veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a red car heading eastbound, preparing to turn left at the intersection of 4000 West.
POLICE: Woman gets probation for manslaughter then flees
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman who was given a sentence of probation in relation to her boyfriend’s homicide that occurred in the fall of 2020 is now at large after being released from jail on June 23. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing […]
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake shooting suspect under arrest after shots fired at Gateway Inn
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly shooting another man early Friday morning. According to a press release, emergency responders in Salt Lake were notified about the shooting at the Gateway Inn, at 819 W. North Temple St. in Salt lake City.
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
Silver Alert issued for missing Salt Lake woman
Salt Lake City police are asking for help in locating a 69-year old woman who's been missing since early Saturday morning.
SLCPD release timeline of controversial response to DV fight turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released a timeline today providing additional information on the agency’s response to the homicide of Ryan Outlaw that occurred in the fall of 2020. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of her […]
Four more teens arrested in connection with Lindon killing
Four additional teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in the early morning hours of August 1.
kslnewsradio.com
Four more arrests made in death of Lindon teenager
LINDON, Utah — Lindon Police announced four additional arrests in the death of a 16-year-old. The arrests come two days after the first arrest, and four days after the victim’s death. In a statement, Lindon Police Chief Mike Brower said all of the people arrested are between the...
KSLTV
Caught on camera: Man steals package off South Salt Lake porch
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking the public for information after a man was caught stealing a package from the front porch of a South Salt Lake home. The incident happened at 2:58 p.m. Friday, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department. Police said the victim’s...
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist dies after driving off Trappers Loop in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike Thursday on Trappers Loop died after being airlifted to an area hospital. At 3:30 p.m., the motorcycle was southbound on Trappers Loop near mile marker 6 when the rider left the road.
Police searching for Costco theft suspects in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft. The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store. If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
kjzz.com
Member of white supremacist gang, local fugitive wanted from Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A member of a white supremacist gang is wanted in Utah County. The focus of this weeks At Large: Utah Fugitives is a habitual criminal who managed to slip away from law enforcement on June 30th. Codi Shaun Halladay has an extensive criminal history...
Utah mother sentenced to prison for murdering 4-year-old daughter
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A mother charged with murdering her 4-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve in 2019 has been sentenced to prison on Wednesday. The woman, 32-year-old Nicole Lester, has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and will be serving anywhere from 25 years to life in prison. At the […]
kmyu.tv
3 people critically injured after head-on collision in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people were critically injured after a head-on collision in Utah County. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Anderson, the collision happened on US-6 east of Tucker shortly after 4 p.m. Anderson said a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head...
Police search for man missing from Murray
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who’s been missing from Murray since Wednesday around 12 p.m. Victor Acosta Duran was last seen on Wednesday at the Murray Post Office, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes, and a blue cap. He is […]
