Humboldt County’s winter seasons are especially unforgiving for homeless mothers with children, and readily accessible resources can be hard to come by. Eureka’s Rescue Mission hopes to expand its capacity in the next six months, and eventually nearly triple their capacity with an ambitious remodel project in progress. We spoke with the Executive Director Bryan Hall and were given a tour of the space to get an idea of what is on the horizon. Redwood heartwood planks, thinning copper pipes, century old stairs and walls, as well as a worn out roof are all slated for removal or repair as part of the renovation and remodel project at the Women’s Shelter. And, not a moment too soon.

EUREKA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO