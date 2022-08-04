ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsville, CA

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Residents in the Willow Creek area are under what emergency management officials tonight are calling a Wildfire Advisory. It comes after lightning strikes overnight here in Humboldt County — None of the fires are threatening structures at this point. But the Humboldt Office of Emergency services says the ‘Wildfire Advisory’ means residents […] The post Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area

Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted at 7:36 p.m.:. Due to #SixRiversLightningComplex Fire, an immediate #EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for zones HUM-E077-C, HUM-E058 and HUM-E061, south and east of Willow Creek. See map: tinyurl.com/2p87nzmj (1/2) EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E063, HUM-E064, and HUM-E077-B, south/southeast of...
ENVIRONMENT
kymkemp.com

New Evacuation Warning Issued for North of Willow Creek

UPDATE The evacuation warning listed below has been upgraded to a Evacuation Order. Click here:. Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m. Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. NEW EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E056 and HUM-E057, north of Willow Creek ....
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Best Things to Do in Eureka, California

It’s no surprise that the definition of “eureka” is “a cry of joy or satisfaction when one finds or discovers something,” as the city of Eureka, California, is sure to bring a lot of joy to anyone who visits. With so many unique things to...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE Saturday Evening: New Evacuation Orders] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows, Threatening Homes and Forcing Evacuations

We’ve added updates in green to the Evacuation section. Evening Update: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Doubles in Size, 0% Containment. Multiple homes in the tiny communities of Willow Creek and Salyer are once again threatened by wildfire after lightning battered the hills around them early yesterday morning. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department has issued evacuation orders and warnings. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Department has issued evacuation warnings.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

SIX RIVERS FIRES: Saturday Morning Update From Humboldt OES

Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuation Orders Issued for Residents east of Willow Creek by HCSO and Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Salyer by TCSO

Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Know Your 2022 Eureka Street Art Festival Artists

A crowd gathered under the Samoa Bridge near Halvorsen Park on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food, local vendors and music in celebration of the latest batch of murals to decorate our town as a part of the fifth annual Eureka Street Art Festival. Jenna Catsos, one of the festival organizers,...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Rescue Mission’s Plans to Expand Eureka’s Women & Children’s Shelter Grow More Costly and More Urgent as Renovation Moves Ahead

Humboldt County’s winter seasons are especially unforgiving for homeless mothers with children, and readily accessible resources can be hard to come by. Eureka’s Rescue Mission hopes to expand its capacity in the next six months, and eventually nearly triple their capacity with an ambitious remodel project in progress. We spoke with the Executive Director Bryan Hall and were given a tour of the space to get an idea of what is on the horizon. Redwood heartwood planks, thinning copper pipes, century old stairs and walls, as well as a worn out roof are all slated for removal or repair as part of the renovation and remodel project at the Women’s Shelter. And, not a moment too soon.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies

A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(PHOTOS) ELK RIVER ESTUARY ENHANCEMENT: Huffman Tours Project Site to Learn More About Restoration Strategies and Local Efforts to Curb Sea Level Rise

For the better part of a decade, the City of Eureka has been dreaming up a plan to rehabilitate and restore wetland habitat along Elk River Estuary on Humboldt Bay. The ambitious Elk River Estuary Enhancement Project, which broke ground earlier this summer, will open up a network of waterways connected to Elk River to improve fish passage and provide new opportunities for aquatic recreation.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

CDFW Teams Up with Mendocino County for Cannabis Technical Assistance Workshops

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and Mendocino County have teamed up to hold a series of cannabis technical assistance workshops in August and September. These technical workshops are ideal for new and legacy farmers as well as cannabis consultants. Mendocino County’s permitting staff and CDFW’s cannabis program staff will be available to discuss project specific technical questions, compliance and cannabis grant program opportunities. Representatives of the Department of Cannabis Control and the State Water Resources Control Board will also be available.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Canine Climbs Then Clings…

On Thursday, August 4, at approximately 10:40 am one of the dogs at the shelter found himself in a hairy situation. He has asked to remain unidentified due to the embarrassment he feels associated with the incident. To be clear he is not embarrassed about the actions he took, but is embarrassed he was too chicken to get down….
WEAVERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

