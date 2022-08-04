Read on kymkemp.com
SIX RIVERS NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. 4:46 P.M. UPDATE - Multiple lightning-caused fires are still burning in the Six Rivers National Forest, in the Trinity and Humboldt County areas, according to the USFS. Two of the fires, the Charlie and Prairie Fires, have both been contained. The Bravo and Campbell Fires...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Residents in the Willow Creek area are under what emergency management officials tonight are calling a Wildfire Advisory. It comes after lightning strikes overnight here in Humboldt County — None of the fires are threatening structures at this point. But the Humboldt Office of Emergency services says the ‘Wildfire Advisory’ means residents […] The post Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted at 7:36 p.m.:. Due to #SixRiversLightningComplex Fire, an immediate #EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for zones HUM-E077-C, HUM-E058 and HUM-E061, south and east of Willow Creek. See map: tinyurl.com/2p87nzmj (1/2) EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E063, HUM-E064, and HUM-E077-B, south/southeast of...
UPDATE The evacuation warning listed below has been upgraded to a Evacuation Order. Click here:. Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m. Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. NEW EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E056 and HUM-E057, north of Willow Creek ....
It’s no surprise that the definition of “eureka” is “a cry of joy or satisfaction when one finds or discovers something,” as the city of Eureka, California, is sure to bring a lot of joy to anyone who visits. With so many unique things to...
We’ve added updates in green to the Evacuation section. Evening Update: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Doubles in Size, 0% Containment. Multiple homes in the tiny communities of Willow Creek and Salyer are once again threatened by wildfire after lightning battered the hills around them early yesterday morning. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department has issued evacuation orders and warnings. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Department has issued evacuation warnings.
Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are heading to an active fire in the area of Salyer in Trinity County. This fire is north of Highway 299 West near the county line. Right now there is an evacuation warning for people living in Salyer. Be prepared if the flames spread even...
Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted,. ADVISORY: Due to #wildfire activity, the @HumCoSO is issuing an ADVISORY for the Willow Creek area. There are no evacuation orders or warnings at this time. Please open locked gates for fire personnel access and be ready to go at a moment’s notice. tinyurl.com/5d2eyd4e.
A crowd gathered under the Samoa Bridge near Halvorsen Park on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food, local vendors and music in celebration of the latest batch of murals to decorate our town as a part of the fifth annual Eureka Street Art Festival. Jenna Catsos, one of the festival organizers,...
Press release from Six Rivers National Forest Service:. CORRAL: Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Tish Tang Ridge. WATERMAN: Approx. 75 acres. Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Waterman Ridge Road 7N02 Forest Route 4. CEDAR: Approx 80 acres. Hose lay around fire. Multiple resources on-scene,...
Humboldt County’s winter seasons are especially unforgiving for homeless mothers with children, and readily accessible resources can be hard to come by. Eureka’s Rescue Mission hopes to expand its capacity in the next six months, and eventually nearly triple their capacity with an ambitious remodel project in progress. We spoke with the Executive Director Bryan Hall and were given a tour of the space to get an idea of what is on the horizon. Redwood heartwood planks, thinning copper pipes, century old stairs and walls, as well as a worn out roof are all slated for removal or repair as part of the renovation and remodel project at the Women’s Shelter. And, not a moment too soon.
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
For the better part of a decade, the City of Eureka has been dreaming up a plan to rehabilitate and restore wetland habitat along Elk River Estuary on Humboldt Bay. The ambitious Elk River Estuary Enhancement Project, which broke ground earlier this summer, will open up a network of waterways connected to Elk River to improve fish passage and provide new opportunities for aquatic recreation.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and Mendocino County have teamed up to hold a series of cannabis technical assistance workshops in August and September. These technical workshops are ideal for new and legacy farmers as well as cannabis consultants. Mendocino County’s permitting staff and CDFW’s cannabis program staff will be available to discuss project specific technical questions, compliance and cannabis grant program opportunities. Representatives of the Department of Cannabis Control and the State Water Resources Control Board will also be available.
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle accident on Thursday afternoon. The motorcyclist slammed into an empty logging truck. The motorcyclist died following the head-on collision.
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
On Thursday, August 4, at approximately 10:40 am one of the dogs at the shelter found himself in a hairy situation. He has asked to remain unidentified due to the embarrassment he feels associated with the incident. To be clear he is not embarrassed about the actions he took, but is embarrassed he was too chicken to get down….
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
