Van Buren County, MI

Almost 2/3rds of Consumers Energy outages fixed

By Wells Foster
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Almost 2/3rds of Consumers Energy customers affected by Wednesday night’s outages have had power restored.

Over 91,000 Consumers Energy customers had their power affected as winds hit 60 miles per hour during a string of thunderstorms.

More than 210 crews worked through last night and today and restored power to 56,000 customers, leaving 35,000 without power still.

“Our crews are incredible. Because of their efforts, we are still on track to meet our restoration target of having a large majority of impacted customers back on by the end of the day and a few of the hardest hit areas restored Friday,” said Guy Packard, a Consumers Energy’s officer in a press release. “We appreciate how cooperative and understanding our customers have been. We’ll continue to work through the evening and overnight to finish the job.”

Most outages were reported in Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Jackson, Calhoun, Washtenaw and Genesee counties, Consumers said.

WOOD

Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
OTSEGO, MI
Strong storms knock out power to 84,000 Consumers Energy customers

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – As of Thursday morning, over 51,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power after strong thunderstorms and powerful wind gusts topping 60 mph swept across Michigan Wednesday afternoon. Nearly 84,000 customers lost power at the height of the storms. Most of the power outages in...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Widening project will close Davison Township intersection for 3 months

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic through a busy Davison Township intersection will have to detour for a few months while contractors widen two roads. The Genesee County Road Commission is widening the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard beginning on Monday. Both roads will be closed to through traffic until November.
DAVISON, MI
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Funnel Clouds Thursday PM

The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Eaton Co. looking to pay bonuses to keep deputies

EATON CO, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said he will be forced to cut some patrols if his office isn’t able to hire or retain more deputies. He’s now calling on county commissioners to approve a bonus to help keep his remaining staff. Reich said his department has been losing deputies to […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
