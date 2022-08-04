Almost 2/3rds of Consumers Energy outages fixed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Almost 2/3rds of Consumers Energy customers affected by Wednesday night’s outages have had power restored.

Over 91,000 Consumers Energy customers had their power affected as winds hit 60 miles per hour during a string of thunderstorms.

More than 210 crews worked through last night and today and restored power to 56,000 customers, leaving 35,000 without power still.

“Our crews are incredible. Because of their efforts, we are still on track to meet our restoration target of having a large majority of impacted customers back on by the end of the day and a few of the hardest hit areas restored Friday,” said Guy Packard, a Consumers Energy’s officer in a press release. “We appreciate how cooperative and understanding our customers have been. We’ll continue to work through the evening and overnight to finish the job.”

Most outages were reported in Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Jackson, Calhoun, Washtenaw and Genesee counties, Consumers said.

