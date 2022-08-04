Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges

Read on www.wtvm.com
WTVM
Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges, according to police. The Columbus Police Department says 28-year-old Malcolm Crouch refused to pull over as an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Crouch eventually pulled over, got out of his vehicle and tried...
MCSO arrest Columbus man and recovers three stolen vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the pasts three days, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested a Columbus resident. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the MSCO Uniform Patrol Deputies conducted area checks following reports of multiple vehicles being stolen. At around 4:20 a.m., deputies found a stolen 2020 Toyota Camry. The deputies attempted […]
WJHG-TV
Cell phone scam leads to robbery charge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two individuals are in jail after allegedly starting a cell phone scam, according to Panama City Police. On July 31st, officers were called to a business on West 15th Street where they say they found the victim with minor injuries. Through investigation, police say the...
WJHG-TV
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 3:20 a.m. a patrol deputy tried to stop a car on N. Lagoon Drive. They say the car drove away and when authorities chased it, the car crashed into a ditch.
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
One dead, two hospitalized in early morning Hogansville shooting
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville said Saturday that one person died and two others were hospitalized in a shooting that happened in the early morning. According to a Facebook post by the Hogansville Police Department, it happened a little after 4 a.m. at a location on Ware Street.
WTVM
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
Marianna man dies in Jackson County car accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said an SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 73 at 1:30 a.m. before the driver ran off the road when trying to make a left turn. Troopers said the 19-year-old […]
WTVM
Columbus police seeking witnesses in 1960 murder of Opelika man
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses with information on a cold case that dates back to 1960. On Saturday, November 26, 1960, the body of Julian May was discovered in a wooded area off of Debby Street in Columbus. An autopsy confirmed that May had been murdered.
COLD CASE: Columbus officials investigate Alabama minister stabbed 26 times, unsolved for 62 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for information pertaining to a local minister’s murder that has went unsolved since 1960. According to Columbus Police, Julian May’s body was found near Debby Street on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1960. At the time of May’s death, he was an ordained minister in […]
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: 3 inmates charged in meth smuggling investigation at Troup County Jail
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Three inmates have been charged as part of an investigation into alleged drug smuggling at the Troup County Jail. Tuesday, investigators arrested 23-year-old Deputy Steven Michael Crowder after what they say was a month-long investigation into allegations he was bringing narcotics into the jail and being paid by a third party.
dothanpd.org
Second Suspect Arrested and Additional Suspects Wanted in the Two-State Double Murder
On 7/28/2022, the Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Department began a joint investigation into a double murder. The investigation led to the discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay Road in Holmes County, Florida. The bodies are believed to be those of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, who were listed as missing persons from Dothan, Alabama on 7/11/2022.
WJHG-TV
Second suspect arrested in Bonifay double murder, three suspects wanted
DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP/WTVY) - A second suspect is now in custody in connection to a double murder in Holmes County. Dothan Police said they have arrested David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. They said Bastian is being charged with capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
850wftl.com
Police officer joins street race after drivers fail to see unmarked patrol vehicle
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL— Two drivers now have speeding tickets after they began racing on a bridge infront of the Chief of Operations for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3, on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge. Video shows the two drivers reving...
LANETT: Woman arrested, man charged after falsely calling in bomb to evade traffic stop
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — One woman was arrested and one man was charged after a bomb threat was falsely called in to the local Kroger on Gilmer Avenue, according to the Lanett Police Department. 26-year-old Robert Leatherwood of Lanett, Alabama, was pulled over by police on Aug. 2. Police say that Leatherwood asked that 22-year-old […]
Florida Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Babysitter, Jumping In Creek To Avoid Deputies
A Florida man is behind bars after making his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatening to kill the babysitter. According to investigators, on August 1st, Cody Jules Famularo, 34, showed up uninvited to his ex-girlfriend’s home on Cato Road in Bay County and forced
Florida fugitive, convicted in 2013 murder, is arrested again
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman who was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter was arrested again this week, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies said. Hazel Peacock, 44, of Mattox Springs, is now facing charges for violation of probation and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, they added. According to news reports on June […]
WTVM
Tallapoosa County kidnapping leads to investigators finding two bodies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We learned new information about a Tallapoosa County kidnapping that led to the discovery of two bodies. A 12-year-old girl escaped from the home and was sent to the hospital. U.S. Marshal’s later found and arrested 37-year-old Jose Reyes in Auburn. Jose Pascual-Reyes was arrested...
thecutoffnews.com
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Department charges Reyes with capital murder
Authorities have officially charged a man with capital murder in the homicide case that is being investigated in a mobile home off County Road 34. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department was called to County Road 34 near Churchill Road Monday morning around 8:26 a.m. as a witness found a 12-year-old girl walking the road and it led authorities to a gruesome scene.
WJHG-TV
Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card 10 times in three days at local businesses. Detectives with the PCPD were notified of fraudulent charges on a credit card by multiple...
