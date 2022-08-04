ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police: 2 teens shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Two young women were rushed to a local hospital, one in critical condition, after being shot late Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said officers were dispatched at 11:17 a.m. to the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Stranahan Street for reports of two people shot.

Officers found two women, ages 18 and 19, shot in the back after a confrontation.

Mueller said one victim was listed in critical condition, while the second’s condition was stable.

Both Pittsburgh paramedics and Penn Hills EMS transferred the victims to a local hospital, where one was rushed into surgery.

Public Safety officials did not specify which one was in which condition, or who underwent surgery.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

