Jacksonville, FL

New voter registration cards being sent to all Duval County voters

By Steven Ponson
 2 days ago
Voters’ Guide

Jacksonville FL — The Duval County Supervisor of Elections is in the process of mailing new voter registration cards to all voters in the county ahead of the upcoming primary election. Supervisor Mike Hogan says it’s part of a process of notifying voters of changes to their precinct due to redistricting. In addition to the new cards, Hogan says your precinct information is also on your sample ballot.

“We have a ton of information that’s available to the voter to make sure they get to the right precinct on election day”. Hogan says.

If you plan to vote on election day then you will need to go to your precinct, but when early voting starts on Monday, you will be able to go to any early voting location. The Florida Primary is on August 23rd.

In the lead-up to election day, Hogan says 13 precincts that were open for the 2020 election have closed. We’re told on election day workers will be at the closed precincts notifying people of where they need to go in case they did not get a notification of the change.

“We take of our, our voters to make sure they get to the right location”. Hogan says.

For more information on where you can find your precinct, you can also check online at the Duval Supervisor of Elections website.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL
