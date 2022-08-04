ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Primary vote could mean no Black Detroit member in Congress

State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional Democratic primary, topping a field of nine candidates in a district that covers most of Detroit and potentially leaving the predominantly Black city next term without Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s.Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating state Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson.Detroit has not been without a Black representative in Congress since before Charles Diggs Jr. took office in 1955. Diggs was joined in Congress in 1965 by Democrat John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, MI
Government
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
South Dakota State
County
Wayne County, MI
POLITICO

Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray

Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Dingell
Business Insider

Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event

Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Repeal#Driving Technology#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative
Michigan Advance

Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy

Updated 3:16 p.m., 7/22/2022 with comment from Rep. Paquette A House resolution introduced by state Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) on Wednesday calls for 11 of his Republican colleagues to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for the crime of seditious conspiracy. State Reps. Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), John Reilly (R-Oakland), Julie […] The post Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Week

Major Indiana employers slam new abortion law

Two large corporations based in Indiana — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturer Cummins — criticized the state's restrictive new abortion law on Saturday, The New York Times reported. Eli Lilly said in a statement that the company "will be forced to plan for more employment growth...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Biden tests negative for Covid for second time, gets cleared for public engagement

President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid for the second consecutive day and is slated to return to his public duties, according to the White House physician.“He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel,” Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a memo on Saturday.President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 and will safely return to public engagement. A note from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President. pic.twitter.com/rV7C1OSYZq— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 7, 2022On Saturday, Mr Biden tested negative for the first time since he was put back into isolation last week after testing positive for a rebound...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Rare Saturday Senate session in place to vote on economic and healthcare bill

The Senate has held a rare Saturday session hoping to pass a signature economic and healthcare bill that the Democratic party is eager to take into the midterm campaign. Meanwhile, Republicans warn about the economic impact the bill may have. If passed, the bill would invest more than $350 billion in energy and climate, ensure corporations and the wealthiest Americans pay more taxes, and cut an estimated $300 billion from the National deficit. It will also reduce medication prices and allow Medicaid to negotiate prices with drug companies. The Saturday night vote will start the clock on a lengthy process that could bring hours of overnight debate, plus a prolonged period of politically tough votes from Republicans.Aug. 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy