Washington Examiner
GOP’s John James to face 75-year-old retired judge for swing House seat in Michigan
Voters in suburban Detroit picked nominees in a highly competitive House race on Tuesday, with Republicans choosing businessman John James and Democrats picking Carl Marlinga, a retired judge, to face off for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District. James, a businessman and Army veteran who served in the Iraq War, was...
Primary vote could mean no Black Detroit member in Congress
State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional Democratic primary, topping a field of nine candidates in a district that covers most of Detroit and potentially leaving the predominantly Black city next term without Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s.Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating state Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson.Detroit has not been without a Black representative in Congress since before Charles Diggs Jr. took office in 1955. Diggs was joined in Congress in 1965 by Democrat John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Mitch McConnell faces rare defeat as U.S. Senate Democrats forge climate, drug bill
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose legislative skills have torpedoed many Democratic priorities, suffered a rare defeat himself this week, when Democrats thwarted his plan to block their new $430 billion drugs and energy bill.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
Former Democratic judges declare invasion, now run for reelection as Republicans in Texas border communities
(The Center Square) – Two life-long Democrats are now running for judicial reelection as Republicans in Texas border communities. Both women say they are fighting against the Biden administration’s open border policies that they argue are wreaking havoc in their small communities.
POLITICO
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event
Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
After beating Levin in 11th District primary, Stevens says she's 'willing to stand up to Betsy DeVos's agenda'
After Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census, the state’s 11th District turned into a race between two incumbents. Haley Stevens, of Waterford Township, has won that race.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy
Updated 3:16 p.m., 7/22/2022 with comment from Rep. Paquette A House resolution introduced by state Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) on Wednesday calls for 11 of his Republican colleagues to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for the crime of seditious conspiracy. State Reps. Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), John Reilly (R-Oakland), Julie […] The post Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MSNBC
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
Prosecutor wants to introduce new evidence of Crumbleys' bad parenting, 'toxic' family environment
New court filings from the Oakland County Prosecutor are asking a judge to submit evidence of bad parenting in the case of James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Oxford High School shooting.
Rashida Tlaib wins Democratic nomination in new 12th District
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat facing yet another in a series of challenges from her own party, easily won the party's nomination early Wednesday in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District over Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and two other candidates. Tlaib, D-Detroit, who has become internationally known as a member of...
Major Indiana employers slam new abortion law
Two large corporations based in Indiana — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturer Cummins — criticized the state's restrictive new abortion law on Saturday, The New York Times reported. Eli Lilly said in a statement that the company "will be forced to plan for more employment growth...
Senate irons out spending bill for Saturday vote
The Senate will meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a number of issues including President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which stands to be a key piece of the Biden administration. Natalie Brand is on Capitol Hill with the latest.
Biden tests negative for Covid for second time, gets cleared for public engagement
President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid for the second consecutive day and is slated to return to his public duties, according to the White House physician.“He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel,” Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a memo on Saturday.President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 and will safely return to public engagement. A note from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President. pic.twitter.com/rV7C1OSYZq— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 7, 2022On Saturday, Mr Biden tested negative for the first time since he was put back into isolation last week after testing positive for a rebound...
NBC News
Rare Saturday Senate session in place to vote on economic and healthcare bill
The Senate has held a rare Saturday session hoping to pass a signature economic and healthcare bill that the Democratic party is eager to take into the midterm campaign. Meanwhile, Republicans warn about the economic impact the bill may have. If passed, the bill would invest more than $350 billion in energy and climate, ensure corporations and the wealthiest Americans pay more taxes, and cut an estimated $300 billion from the National deficit. It will also reduce medication prices and allow Medicaid to negotiate prices with drug companies. The Saturday night vote will start the clock on a lengthy process that could bring hours of overnight debate, plus a prolonged period of politically tough votes from Republicans.Aug. 6, 2022.
