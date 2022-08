CANTON, Ohio—It’s only preseason, but for what it’s worth, the Josh McDaniels era as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders began with a victory. The Silver and Black scored the first 20 points of the game in the first half and went on to a 27-11 trouncing of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on a week former Raiders Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour will be inducted into the Hall.

