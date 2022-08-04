Pirates rally by scuffling Brewers once again in 5-4 victory

Read on abc17news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine’s Nicholas Payne Jr. is one of the fastest kids in the country | Local News
They call him Ghost because of the way he just disappears when he’s running. poof. Nicholas Payne Jr., 11, is just that fast on the track and on the football field. This week, Payne Jr. is at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the Wisconsin Panthers Track Club competing against some of the fastest youths in the country.
Hot temps don't bother Wisconsinites as triathlon, state fair draw thousands
The weather had the more than 1,500 medical staff, volunteers, and safety officials for the triathlon on high alert.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
wtmj.com
More than a dozen road closures as the city hosts the 2022 USA Triathlon
USA Triathlon’s Toyota Age Group National Championship is returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront this weekend for the second year in a row. The event will take place August 6-7th and is expected to attracted 6,000 athletes as well as 12,000 spectators. Marissa Werner, director of Sports Milwaukee says the lakefront is a hotspot for people wanting to compete.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
milwaukeeindependent.com
George Wallace in Wisconsin: Book explores how the Badger State helped elevate a staunch segregationist
He was from out of state but garnered an enthusiastic following in Wisconsin. The media mocked him with unflattering stories and cartoons, and he mocked them back. His campaign message exploited ethnic and racial tensions, and he capitalized on rural and urban divisions. And he divided his own political party as well, with long-reaching effects. Fifty years before Donald Trump upended politics in the U.S. and in the Badger State, Alabama Governor George C. Wallace, an ardent proponent of racial segregation, threatened to do the same, and Wisconsin was a key element to his political success.
CBS 58
Meet Zeddemore, the 2-month-old kitty available at the Wisconsin Humane Society; plus tips for hiring the perfect dog walker for you
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Zeddemore is our Pet of the Week on Friday, Aug. 5. He is a 2-month-old kitten that will soon be available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Lauren Zimmer joined us on CBS 58 to introduce us to Zeddemore. Zimmer also shares tips for hiring...
RELATED PEOPLE
seehafernews.com
Farmer Focus: Newton Farmer Enjoys Final Year of Showing Cattle at the State Fair
A group of 15 young agriculturalists are in West Allis this week for the start of the Wisconsin State Fair. One of those presenters is 20-year-old Lauren Siemer from Newton. She told us that cattle showing has been a part of her life basically since birth. “My family has been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
WISN
Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
CBS 58
Bane's final assignment: Retired police K-9 inspires during final chapter
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Through the end of his service and into retirement, St. Francis Police K-9 Bane and his handler, Detective Holly McManus, have shared all of their adventures with the world wide web. Unfortunately, Bane's latest posts aren't as cheerful. "I know that I'm going to lose...
IN THIS ARTICLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Sal's Pub & Grill
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Family is at the heart of everything at Sal’s Pub & Grill in Menomonee Falls, N88 W16697 Appleton Ave. Sal D’Acquisto opened the bar / restaurant in 2006 and his son, Salvatore, started working there 14 years ago and today serves as the manager.
CBS 58
Overnight shooting near 76th and Grantosa leaves one dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting around 1:03 am. that left one dead overnight near 76th and Grantosa. Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries while a 32-year-old Milwaukee man died from the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek...
Milwaukee Police investigating 5 shootings in just over an hour Saturday night
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating five separate shootings in just over an hour on Saturday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Heavy rain predicted for Washington County – Flood Watch through Monday | National Weather Service
Washington County, WI – Storms, excessive heat index, and flooding are in the forecast for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued the following statements:. “Hot and humid conditions continue with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s to 100. “Thunderstorms capable of heavy...
Three Drunk Drivers Crash Into Each Other in Wisconsin, Nicely Done!
Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin knows how to party! JournalTimes. O.K. so let me try to explain this complicated crash scene. It's filled with drifting, a vanishing act, and three OWI's handed out. I'm sorry to laugh at an accident, but honestly this entire story makes me chuckle. Drinky number one in...
wtmj.com
Heavy rain likely to end weekend
After heat advisories persisted throughout Southeastern Wisconsin Saturday, heavy rain is expected across the area. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee Sullivan says several rounds of storms capable of producing heavy rain will move through the area starting Saturday night and persisting through Monday morning. In a bulletin the agency says “the general expectation is for the first round to occur tonight (Saturday night) and the second round to occur Sunday evening into Monday morning.”
CBS 58
MCSO: Driver shot on I-94 eastbound near 25th Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A driver was shot on I-94 eastbound near North 25th Street in Milwaukee Sunday evening, Aug. 7. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reports it happened near the 25th Street off-ramp. All eastbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to...
Comments / 0