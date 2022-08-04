ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Pirates rally by scuffling Brewers once again in 5-4 victory

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine’s Nicholas Payne Jr. is one of the fastest kids in the country | Local News

They call him Ghost because of the way he just disappears when he’s running. poof. Nicholas Payne Jr., 11, is just that fast on the track and on the football field. This week, Payne Jr. is at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the Wisconsin Panthers Track Club competing against some of the fastest youths in the country.
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

More than a dozen road closures as the city hosts the 2022 USA Triathlon

USA Triathlon’s Toyota Age Group National Championship is returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront this weekend for the second year in a row. The event will take place August 6-7th and is expected to attracted 6,000 athletes as well as 12,000 spectators. Marissa Werner, director of Sports Milwaukee says the lakefront is a hotspot for people wanting to compete.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
milwaukeeindependent.com

George Wallace in Wisconsin: Book explores how the Badger State helped elevate a staunch segregationist

He was from out of state but garnered an enthusiastic following in Wisconsin. The media mocked him with unflattering stories and cartoons, and he mocked them back. His campaign message exploited ethnic and racial tensions, and he capitalized on rural and urban divisions. And he divided his own political party as well, with long-reaching effects. Fifty years before Donald Trump upended politics in the U.S. and in the Badger State, Alabama Governor George C. Wallace, an ardent proponent of racial segregation, threatened to do the same, and Wisconsin was a key element to his political success.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
WEST ALLIS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Pirates#Ap Sports Writer
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
HARTFORD, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Sal's Pub & Grill

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Family is at the heart of everything at Sal’s Pub & Grill in Menomonee Falls, N88 W16697 Appleton Ave. Sal D’Acquisto opened the bar / restaurant in 2006 and his son, Salvatore, started working there 14 years ago and today serves as the manager.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Overnight shooting near 76th and Grantosa leaves one dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting around 1:03 am. that left one dead overnight near 76th and Grantosa. Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries while a 32-year-old Milwaukee man died from the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wtmj.com

Heavy rain likely to end weekend

After heat advisories persisted throughout Southeastern Wisconsin Saturday, heavy rain is expected across the area. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee Sullivan says several rounds of storms capable of producing heavy rain will move through the area starting Saturday night and persisting through Monday morning. In a bulletin the agency says “the general expectation is for the first round to occur tonight (Saturday night) and the second round to occur Sunday evening into Monday morning.”
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

MCSO: Driver shot on I-94 eastbound near 25th Street

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A driver was shot on I-94 eastbound near North 25th Street in Milwaukee Sunday evening, Aug. 7. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reports it happened near the 25th Street off-ramp. All eastbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy