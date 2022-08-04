New York State Police Arrest Enfield Men on Child Pornography Charges

Read on www.weny.com
Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
Corning Man Charged After Woman Murdered at Northside Apartment Complex
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A Corning man is charged with second degree murder, after a woman was found unresponsive in an apartment at Walter Smith Terrace early Friday morning. Corning officers were dispatched to an apartment at the complex, which is formerly known as Stewart Park apartments, for a report of an unresponsive female, who has been identified as 26-year-old Keli Collins. Officers began administering life-saving measures, along with city firefighters and first responders with AMR ambulance. Despite their efforts, Collins died.
Police close off portion of Grand Central Avenue after crash
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A portion of Grand Central Avenue in Horseheads was closed off by police Thursday evening for a car accident. The crash happened sometime around 9 p.m. Police had a portion of the street blocked off as officers used flashlights to look for evidence or debris. Nearby, there was a damaged car pulled over to the sidewalk, and it appeared to be the only car involved in the incident.
House fire in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire that took place in Bath Saturday afternoon. At 2:17 p.m. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department arrived at a house fire at 67 Geneva Street in the village of Bath. Upon arrival, Firefighters found heavy fire in the rear of the home in the kitchen. A quick and targeted attack extinguished the heavy fire, keeping the damage from the fire in that back area of the house.
Truck Hauling Cardboard Catches Fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, NY (WENY) -- Fire crews worked to put out a fire in a trash compactor truck early Thursday morning in Chemung County. The fire was reported around 7:30AM on Thursday, as the dump truck was headed south on Route 13, headed towards Interstate 86. Fire crews with Town and Country, Horseheads Fire and Elmira Heights responded to put out the flames in the truck's compactor, which was made difficult due to the cardboard that had been compressed inside.
Ithaca Fire Chief Announces Retirement
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Fire Chief Thomas Parsons has officially announced his retirement effective August 27th. Parsons has served as Fire Chief for the past 10 years. His service to the Ithaca Fire Department and the greater Ithaca community totals nearly 40 years. Parson says his primary focus has always been on fire prevention and public safety, and says the community is a safer place for it.
Annual Watkins Glen Italian-American Festival
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The annual Watkins Glen Italian-American festival kicked off at Clute Park, earlier today. The festival was filled with food, vendors, live music, bouncy houses, and more. This event has been going on for over 40 years. Louis Perazinni is the president of the festival's committee....
Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
Tour De Keuka pedals off Saturday morning
HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tour De Keuka, the annual bike ride that raises money for the United Way of the Southern Tier is Saturday. Event organizers already expect the event to raise more funds than it did last year. "We are on track to surpass last years fundraising total, and...
Guthrie Food Farm Family Festival returns to Sayre
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- The 6th annual Guthrie Food Farm Family Festival returned to the Northern Tier on Saturday, bringing an array of homegrown and handmade goods to Sayre. Dozens of farmers, soap makers, and other crafters set up for the 6th annual food farm family festival, starting Saturday morning. The vendors set up at Howard Elmer Park, across the street from the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. Although the event was virtual in 2020 due to COVID, the event was held in person in 2021 and remained that way in 2022.
This Week in Wine Country: Glenn H. Curtiss Museum
HAMMONDSPORT, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're visiting the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum in Hammondsport, New York. The museum has just launched its latest exhibit, "Dawn of a Legacy" - commemorating 120 years since Glenn Curtiss launched his manufacturing business, helping to pioneer motorcycles. The exhibit showcases Curtiss' motorcycle and engine designs early on in his career, from 1902 to 1912. Motorcycles created by his competitors are on display as well, including bikes made by Harley Davidson and Indian.
NYCBL releases 2022 All-League selections
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York Collegiate Baseball League has released the 2022 All-League selections, with 4 players from the Hornell Steamers, and 2 players from the Mansfield Destroyers being recognized. From Hornell are infielders Peyton Johnson and Paxton Hughes, and pitchers Joe Dolansky and Brody Burdett. Johnson hit...
Local Tournament Brings Hundreds of Baseball Players Together for Charity
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - The Finger Lakes Falcons travel baseball team hosted its Falcons for a Cure Tournament this weekend at the Holding Point in Horseheads. The annual tournament has grown tremendously since it began seven years ago. The event started with just three age groups and has since grown to include teams from 8U up to 14U. This year, the tournament brought 64 teams from across the state to compete.
Cornell Quarterback Shares Story of Overcoming Adversity through NIL Deal
CORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Cornell quarterback Jameson Wang signed a NIL deal with Degree's "Breaking Limits" campaign to share how he has overcome adversity as an Asian football player. "Breaking Limits" is the industry's first NIL initiative, and aims to give athletes a platform to share their stories of overcoming...
Notre Dame will not field 8-man football team this season
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Notre Dame will not field an 8-man varsity football team this season. Notre Dame Athletic Director, Bradley Bellinger confirmed the news to WENY on Thursday saying the full roster is a mixture of student-athletes ranging from as young as 7th grade to 12th grade, and there is little-to-no experience playing football, so it is a safety concern that ultimately led to the decision. Alternatives were considered but were unsuccessful.
