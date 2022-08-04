ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

24 hurt in Greyhound bus crash in Central Valley

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ixnjm_0h5HzvSb00

TULARE -- A bus traveling from Los Angeles to Fresno crashed after it went off a highway, broke through a chain link fence and came to a rest on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people, authorities said Thursday.

The driver of the Greyhound Bus suffered major injuries in the crash before dawn Wednesday near the city of Tulare and was hospitalized and the passengers who were hurt had injuries described as minor to moderate, said California Highway Patrol Officer Steve Beal. Several of the injured passengers were taken to hospitals.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash on Highway 99. Beal said the bus driver tested negative for drunk driving.

The bus had stopped in Bakersfield before it crashed about 5 miles north of Tulare, Beal said. Another Greyhound bus took the uninjured passengers to their destinations.

Greyhound said in a statement it was saddened by the crash.

"Our primary concern at this time is continuing to provide support for our customers and driver," the statement said.

Comments / 37

My thoughts,956
1d ago

He probably fell asleep it happens ..I fell asleep behind the wheel with 3 coworkers with me ..I was heading home from a job in Colorado....It happens...

Reply
9
Andrew Kohls
1d ago

maybe a blown steer tire. maybe anything. I'm waiting for more investigation before saying driver was asleep or distracted

Reply
3
Related
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer

Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Riverside man wanted on homicide warrants found in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. — A man with two homicide warrants from Riverside County was found and arrested in Tulare. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office located 40-year-old Joseph Ficher near the 2700 block of Eshom Creek on Friday. Ficher was taken into custody without incident and is now facing charges...
TULARE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Tulare, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Tulare, CA
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Tulare, CA
Accidents
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
krcrtv.com

Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified

WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
WILLOWS, CA
KGET

Man dead after crashing into center median of Hwy 58, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after crashing on Highway 58 just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday near South Union Avenue and East Brundage Lane. Adam Andrew Llamas, 27, was identified as the man who died in the crash, according to the coroner’s office. Llamas was transferred to Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
HeySoCal

First body ID’d from fiery Windsor Hills crash

A memorial of balloons and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
KMPH.com

Driver killed following collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greyhound Bus#Bus Driver#California Highway Patrol#Central Valley#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KTLA

Irvine woman poisoned her husband of 10 years: Police

An Irvine woman was arrested after allegedly poisoning her husband of 10 years, police said Friday. Yue Yu’s husband apparently suspected that he was being poisoned after falling ill over the course of a month. He eventually became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness, according to Irvine police. The husband captured video […]
IRVINE, CA
CBS San Francisco

NHTSA probes Tesla fatal auto-pilot crashes that killed motorcyclists

DETROIT — Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent investigation teams to two crashes last month in which Teslas collided with motorcycles on freeways in the darkness. Both were fatal.The agency suspects that Tesla's partially automated driver-assist system was in use in each. The agency says that once it gathers more information, it may include the crashes in a broader probe of Teslas striking emergency vehicles parked along freeways. NHTSA...
DRAPER, UT
2urbangirls.com

Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was arrested in Long Beach Friday evening after eluding police for more than three hours after fatally shooting another man. Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 3:20 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of West Spring Street, near Silverado Park, on reports of the shooting and found the victim at the scene with a gunshot to his upper body, according to a department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
KGET

Lamont man died in Kern River, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
LAMONT, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Identified: Porterville man killed in shooting

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed Tuesday night in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department identified the man as 26-year-old Steven Sanchez. According to authorities, police officers responded to the 1400 block of North Ohio Street after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMJ

2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy