Berkeley, CA

UC Berkeley: 7 arrests, 2 officers injured during confrontation over People's Park construction

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

Protests halt construction of housing at People's Park in Berkeley 01:55

BERKELEY (CBS SF) - Police arrested seven protestors during the melee that occurred over a UC Berkeley housing project at People's Park in Berkeley Wednesday, according to university officials.

In a statement released by the university Thursday after the confrontation between police in riot gear and activists, Cal officials noted that the seven arrests were for charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer. It also noted that two officers were injured.

The confrontation, which began in the early morning hours, began when police officers and work crews descended upon the park to clear out debris, homeless and housing advocates. A clash ensued that lasted hours, with police trying to keep the protest outside of a temporary fence installed that morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, workers stopped construction, and both police and laborers left due to the sustained confrontations. Protesters then tore down the fence.

UC Berkeley said it's unclear when the project will continue.

"Yesterday, due to the destruction of construction materials, unlawful protest activity, and violence on the part of some protesters, the university decided to pause construction work on the People's Park housing site," the UC Berkeley statement read. "The campus will, in the days ahead, assess the situation in order to determine how best to proceed with construction of this urgently needed student housing project."

The statement also added that officials "documented a variety of crimes including thefts, vandalism, battery (via push), and assault via caustic liquid (urine)."

UC Berkeley noted that one of the protestors arrested during the confrontation had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

