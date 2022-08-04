Student debt, equity and work experience are in the lesson plan at the Colorado Department of Higher Education this year

Read on www.cpr.org
Machine Kill Commies
2d ago
Equity is the opposite of equality. I stand for equality, not reallocation of goods and services based on discriminatory criteria.
Colorado’s top high schools in regard to teacher-student ratio
Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Colorado from Niche.
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
Parents in Colorado struggle to find and afford child care
Nearly one in ten child care providers closed across Colorado during the pandemic. And the Colorado Children's Campaign says the closures disproportionately impacted low income families and families of color. The Mile High United Way calls them "child care deserts." There is only one slot for every three to four children. On top of that, child care costs increased 40% from 1990-2021. During a Community Conversation on CBS News Colorado we examined the Child Care Crisis in Colorado and what parents can do about it.State Rep. Kerry Tipper had a personal experience. Rep. Tipper said she became a mom after...
A Colorado Hideaway is the State’s First Certified Passive House
A company called Off Grid Hideaways specializes in finding and sharing remote escapes across the world where travelers can book memorable getaways. The company features unique rentals that blend luxury with simplicity. The vacation site offers a variety of places to stay. From cozy beachside cottages to rugged mountain cabins,...
kunc.org
A native bug is flattening Colorado's wheat fields. Farmers are trying to keep ahead of it
One glance around the Northrup dining room will clue you in to the family business. A bouquet of dried wheat stems sits at the center of the table. Even the china dinnerware set on display in the built-in hutch is embellished with a gold-plated wheat pattern. It’s a family heirloom that goes back generations.
coloradosun.com
Jared Polis’ name isn’t on TABOR refund checks heading to Coloradans. But it will be on a letter accompanying them.
A letter from Gov. Jared Polis will accompany Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refund checks that are starting to be sent to Coloradans this week in the latest Democratic move around the money that’s sure to stoke more Republican allegations of political opportunism heading into the November election. In...
KKTV
Gov. Jared Polis talks Colorado Cash Back checks, curbing costs amid inflation and more in conversation with Katie Pelton
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For those who haven’t heard, a check is in the mail courtesy of the state of Colorado!. It’s part of the Colorado Cash Back program, an early TABOR refund signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis back in May. The governor joined 11...
Western Colorado cities are already learning to live with less water
Mike Petkash’s shaggy black dog Brandy bounded across his backyard chasing after a tennis ball. She leapt up the tiered levels of mulch, rock and shrubbery until she found the prized ball and clenched it in her jaws. Looking at Petkash’s backyard you wouldn’t suspect that it was razed...
Colorado Residents To Receive Million In Cash Back Checks
Colorado locals can expect state relief to help them with inflation. The program bears the name Colorado Cashback Rebate. It will provide residents who file state taxes by June 30 with a direct payment. (source)
Westword
Colorado Progressives Celebrate Victories at National Conference in Denver
Taking the mic at the Local Progress national meet-up at the Colorado Convention Center on August 5, Denver City Councilmember Robin Kniech highlighted some regressive moments in Colorado's recent history with the progressive politicians, advocates and government workers who'd gathered there. "In 1992, Colorado was dubbed the 'Hate State' because...
Colorado campuses not the only schools targeted with potential threats
After potential threats were made to college campuses across Colorado that either caused a lockout or full shut down on Friday, Colorado is not the only state seeing threats to local schools.
beckersspine.com
5 fast facts on Orthopedic Centers of Colorado
Here are five things to know about Orthopedic Centers of Colorado, based in Denver:. 1. Orthopedic Centers of Colorado has 22 locations across the state, according to its website. 2. The company is partnered with One World Surgery, a nonprofit that delivers surgical services to developing countries. 3. Orthopedic Centers...
Most TABOR refund checks will be in the hands of Coloradans next week
Watch your mailboxes, Colorado, because the state has already started the process of printing and mailing out 2.4 million checks to Colorado residents as part of TABOR refund program.
Summit Daily News
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado Republicans criticize inclusion of letter signed by Polis with TABOR refund checks
Colorado Republicans filed a campaign finance complaint against Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday for the inclusion of a letter with his signature that accompanies upcoming TABOR refund checks. Kristi Burton Brown, the executive director of the Colorado Republican Party, argued in the complaint that the letter amounts to electioneering...
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski from Indiana.
KKTV
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
New electric vehicle registrations up 35 percent over last year in Colorado
Toyota Prius, Rav4, and Scion prototype electric vehicles on display during a 2012 seminar in Golden.Dennis Schroeder / NREL / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Electric vehicles continue to gain market share in Colorado, with new registrations showing an annual jump of more than 35 percent in the first half of the year, according to numbers from an industry group.
Colorado GOP files campaign finance complaint against Polis
The head of Colorado's Republican party is accusing Gov. Jared Polis of campaign finance violations, specifically for the letter the governor is sending out with Coloradans' TABOR refund checks.
