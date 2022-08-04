ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Merrifield says he's vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

By BRIAN HALL
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKdzi_0h5HyhJS00
Royals White Sox Baseball Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrate in the dugout his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast)

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada.

Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota.

“I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto," Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine.

Merrifield was among 10 players on the Royals who were unvaccinated last month, preventing them from making their trip to Toronto. When asked about his decision, Merrifield drew the ire of Kansas City fans by saying: “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes.”

“It was something that I probably could have handled a little better," Merrifield said Thursday of his comments in July. "But what’s happened, happened. I’m excited to be a Blue Jay. Excited to get to Toronto and play in the Rogers Centre as my home.”

Toronto leads the AL wild-card standings as it tries to make the postseason for the second time in three years. The next home game for the Blue Jays is Aug. 12 against Cleveland.

Toronto manager John Schneider said Merrifield will play almost every day in a variety of positions, most likely second base and center.

“It’s a luxury to have, to have that kind of guy where you can literally put anywhere and feel comfortable about it," Schneider said. "The days that he’s not starting, he’s probably going to play. I think with having a bench like this now, it allows us to be a little bit more aggressive in some certain spots that we haven’t been earlier in the year. An asset to have, for sure.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener

The Minnesota Twins bullpen had another rough night, allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to erupt for nine runs in the final four innings during a 9-3 loss on Thursday night. The Twins were in good shape through the first five innings thanks to the pitching of Sonny Gray. The veteran held Toronto hitless through the first four frames before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
960 The Ref

Blue Jays put Springer on injured list with inflamed elbow

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays placed All-Star outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right elbow prior to their game at Minnesota on Saturday night. Springer has been bothered by the elbow for much of the summer. He's scheduled to...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whit Merrifield
960 The Ref

Rays pitching coach injured on visit to mound

DETROIT — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays already have 15 players on the injured list. Now pitching coach Kyle Snyder might be on the shelf, too. Snyder injured himself walking toward the mound to visit ace Shane McClanahan during the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Blue Jays#Royals
960 The Ref

Stafford downplays elbow injury, throws in Rams practice

Matthew Stafford downplayed the significance of his elbow injury after demonstrating just how little it's holding him back in practice with the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford participated extensively in the Rams' latest workout at UC Irvine on Saturday, making deep throws and building chemistry with his teammates in what was likely his most extensive work of training camp.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

Suddenly consistent Kyrgios moves into Citi Open final

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Nick Kyrgios found the consistency that has long eluded him, reaching a second consecutive tournament final for the first time in his career with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open on Saturday night. Kyrgios, the runner-up at Wimbledon...
TENNIS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy