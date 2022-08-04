ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Evan’s Deli and Brew Opening Soon in Point Loma

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 2 days ago

Evan’s Deli and Brew is making preparations for their debut at Midway Towne Center in Point Loma . The new spot for deli sandwiches is set to replace Gaglione Brothers Famous Steaks & Subs.

SanDiegoVille shared that Gaglione Brothers closed their flagship storefront earlier this week but will continue to operate their Friars Road branch. The switch from Gaglione Brothers to Evan’s Deli is expected to be swift according to the new owner.

Owner Evan Barash tells What Now San Diego the space comes with a fully-operational kitchen and the location is ready to go for his new business. A website and social media is in the works to share details to the public about their opening.

Barash says the sandwich shop will serve beer and wine, and will have a lively atmosphere with loud music and TVs.

What Now San Diego will update as information and an opening timeline for Evan’s Deli and Brew becomes available.



Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

Why Two Jean-Georges Alums Opened a Restaurant 'in the Middle of Nowhere'

When Brendan Ullman and Tyler O'Toole met in 2017 as young chefs at Jean-Georges, the two-Michelin-star namesake restaurant of Jean-George Vongerichten, they soon fell into a post-work ritual. After an intense shift that ended at 3 a.m., says Ullman, "we didn't have anywhere local to get drinks, because the bar across the street had closed down." The best they could do was a 24-hour drugstore that sold beer.
RESTAURANTS
BoardingArea

This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.

While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
Eater

New Mexican Restaurant Full of Eggy Breakfast Tortas Opens in Blackland

This summer, a new fast-casual counter-service Mexican street food spot with tortas opened in the Blackland neighborhood. La Plancha debuted on 1701 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 101 on July 1. La Plancha’s tortas — Mexican sandwiches served on bolillo buns — include the La Tejana layered with...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deli#Point Loma#San Diego#Beer#Food Drink#Midway Towne Center#Gaglione Brothers
WWD

Two Momofuku Alums Team Up to Open Claud

Click here to read the full article. Claud, four-plus years in the making, is finally set to open its doors in the East Village. The restaurant is a collaboration between former Momofuku chef de cuisine Josh Pinsky and wine director Chase Sinzer, who met while working together at David Chang’s restaurant group in 2014. “After working together for a year, we just kind of stayed in touch, talked about food, drank beer, drank wine, ate food,” says Pinsky. Several years ago, shortly before Sinzer moved to L.A. for a short stint, the pair began discussing the idea of opening their own...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Joe's Falafel

Joe’s Falafel is technically in Universal City, but this tiny stripmall spot has such good food, we’re choosing to ignore neighborhood boundary lines. Plus, its Cahuenga Pass location is around the corner from all the major studios, making it an ideal lunch hour pilgrimage. You can’t really go wrong with anything at this order-at-the-counter spot, but the beef kabobs, chicken shawarma, and falafel sandwiches on fresh-baked laffa bread are good places to start. Also, outside of the large combo platters, pretty everything falls under $16.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lonelyplanet.com

World's first cheese conveyor-belt restaurant lands in London

The plates on the Pick & Cheese conveyor belt are color-coded by price, so it's easy to grab whatever catches your fancy without having to consult a menu. Image: Nic Crilly-Hargrave. This is not a drill: A conveyor-belt restaurant is winding its way into London’s West End, and it comes...
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

FaZe Clan Launches New Sub Sandwiches Exclusively on DoorDash

Once you dominate one field, why not hop into another and start a new reign? That must be what the minds at FaZe Clan must be thinking as they unveil a new sub sandwich line which is now their third venture into food. First with McDonald's and then with Totino's; this sub menu comes as the first collaboration stemming from the DoorDash and FaZe Clan partnership announced earlier this year.
RECIPES
ComicBook

The Choco Taco May Already Be on Its Way Back

In one of the quickest reversals in the history of snacking, Klondike says it's already looking to bring the Choco Taco back to market at some point in the foreseeable future. Just days after discontinuing the treats to focus on other ice cream treats in its portfolio, the official Klondike account confirmed early Wednesday that it hopes to bring the chocolatey treats back within the next few years.
FOOD & DRINKS
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
267
Followers
148
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy