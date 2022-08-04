Evan’s Deli and Brew Opening Soon in Point Loma

Evan’s Deli and Brew is making preparations for their debut at Midway Towne Center in Point Loma . The new spot for deli sandwiches is set to replace Gaglione Brothers Famous Steaks & Subs.

SanDiegoVille shared that Gaglione Brothers closed their flagship storefront earlier this week but will continue to operate their Friars Road branch. The switch from Gaglione Brothers to Evan’s Deli is expected to be swift according to the new owner.

Owner Evan Barash tells What Now San Diego the space comes with a fully-operational kitchen and the location is ready to go for his new business. A website and social media is in the works to share details to the public about their opening.

Barash says the sandwich shop will serve beer and wine, and will have a lively atmosphere with loud music and TVs.

What Now San Diego will update as information and an opening timeline for Evan’s Deli and Brew becomes available.

