Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: Glenn Middleton stunner gives Scottish side Europa Conference first-leg lead

Australia outclass England to reach Commonwealth Games netball final
Defending champions England lost their Commonwealth Games semi-final against Australia, who were inspired by star shooter Gretel Bueta
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland strikes twice on league debut in win at West Ham
Manchester City’s star summer signing Erling Haaland scored the goals that gave them a straightforward 2-0 win at West Ham
Boyle makes dream return for Hibs with last-gasp equaliser against Hearts
Martin Boyle enjoyed a fairytale return to Hibernian as he stepped off the bench to score a 95th-minute equaliser against city rivals Hearts in front of a full house at Easter Road. Lawrence Shankland’s first competitive goal looked like it was going to be enough to secure a third Edinburgh derby victory in succession for the visitors.
Sheffield United 2-0 Millwall: Blades cruise to first win of the season
Sheffield United cruised past Millwall to pick up their first points of the new season with a convincing 2-0 win at Bramall Lane. First-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge sealed victory for Paul Heckingbottom's men, who could have a third goal before the break only for Oliver Norwood to see his penalty saved.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie claims silver for Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie took a historic silver in the women's ribbon final to...
Premier League
Fulham vs Liverpool. Premier League. A Mitrovic (32'32nd minute, 72'72nd minute pen)
England’s title defence ends with netball semi-final defeat to Australia
England’s hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title were dashed by a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia at Birmingham NEC.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front against the Diamonds, whom they had famously beaten in the final second on the Gold Coast four years ago to win the title.Three down after the first quarter, Thirlby swapped goal attack Helen Housby for Eleanor Cardwell but the move had little discernible effect as Australia dominated the middle section.With goal keeper Geva Mentor also having negligible impact interrupting Australian goal attack Gretel Bijeta, the hosts fell six points behind at 29-23 at...
England claim first Commonwealth Games hockey gold with victory over Australia
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time as Australia were beaten 2-1 at Birmingham 2022.Second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard delivered glory for England’s women less than 24 hours after the men had suffered semi-final despair at the hands of Australia.Ambrosia Malone struck a consolation for Australia inside the final 20 seconds.THEY HAVE DONE IT! 🏴England's women win a FIRST EVER Commonwealth Games gold medal 🥇What an amazing group of women! An inspiration to all of us. 🙌We are so very proud of you 🥲ENG 🏴 2-1 🇦🇺 AUS pic.twitter.com/BZ1ztpkPZH— England Hockey (@EnglandHockey) August 7,...
Coventry vs Rotherham: Championship clash postponed due to 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at CBS Arena
Coventry's scheduled match against Rotherham has been postponed due to an 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The teams were due to meet at the home of the Sky Blues - who share the stadium with Premiership Rugby outfit Wasps - at 3pm on Sunday, but following a pitch inspection by the EFL and a local referee on Saturday evening, the fixture was postponed.
Anthony Martial out of Man Utd vs Brighton, says Erik ten Hag - will Cristiano Ronaldo start in his place?
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed Anthony Martial is out of Sunday's visit of Brighton through injury, but refused to reveal if Cristiano Ronaldo will start in his place. Martial's absence leaves United with only Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford as direct striker replacements, unless Ten Hag opts for...
England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
Hartlepool 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Goalless at the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool pressed the reset button and came away with a point from a 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon. Thumped 4-0 at Walsall on the opening day, Pools were good value for a point against the visitors, who enjoyed a fine win over Gillingham last weekend. The first half...
Super League: Hull KR beat bottom-side Toulouse to boost play-off bid
The half-back scored the decisive late try and kicked three conversions as Rovers fought back from a 12-6 half-time deficit to sink the visitors. In an error-strewn match, Rovers forced the first mistake with four minutes gone and on the next set George King made his way deep into Toulouse territory, but the possession came to nothing.
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Spurs ease past Saints on opening weekend of new Premier League season
Antonio Conte believes it was "common sense" to not start any of his new summer signings as his Tottenham side began their new Premier League season with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Southampton. The visitors took a surprise lead in the 12th minute through James Ward-Prowse's superb downward volley,...
Leeds 2-1 Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal secures Jesse Marsch's side an opening weekend win at Elland Road
Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clashed at full-time as a new-look Leeds got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 comeback win over Wolves at Elland Road. Wolves dominated the second half, but were pegged back when Rayan Ait-Nouri turned Patrick Bamford's cross into his own net in the 74th minute to give Leeds the three points.
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says 'performance felt like a defeat' as Thiago suffers hamstring injury
Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool's performance in the 2-2 draw with Fulham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season "was a defeat", with the best aspect of the day being the result. Fulham have proven difficult opponents for Klopp's side in recent years - the Cottagers now unbeaten in...
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Jorginho penalty earns Blues first win at Goodison Park since 2017
Jorginho's penalty earned Chelsea a first win at Everton since 2017, with the hosts' 1-0 defeat worsened by serious injuries suffered by Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey. Jorginho converted from the spot with what was the third opening-weekend penalty he has scored for the Blues, after Abdoulaye Doucoure had halted Ben Chilwell's run into the box with a clumsy challenge.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton can take advantage of an undercooked Chelsea
After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Saturday's games as the Premier League returns. They go again. With such little change, barring a slight revamp of their forward line, there is absolute confidence that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be out to steamroll opponents from the first whistle yet again. This is a team that scored 147 goals across all competitions last season, including 94 in the Premier League where they are unbeaten in their last 19 games, winning 16.
QPR 3-2 Middlesbrough: Michael Beale's side hold off comeback for victory
QPR held off a Middlesbrough fightback to win 3-2 and give Michael Beale his first victory as boss. Chloe Kelly, scorer of England's winner in their recent Euros triumph, was the guest of honour at Loftus Road, where Rangers were three up before Boro clawed their way back into the game.
