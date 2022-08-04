ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunter, TX

KXII.com

Bois d’Arc Lake grand opening is pending due to the drought

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County has been a project that the North Texas Municipal Water District has been working on for almost 20 years. However construction has only been in effect since 2018. As News 12 reported, the lake’s opening has been drawn out...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
amtrib.com

Anna announces Stage 2 water restrictions

Citing extreme drought conditions and water demand, the City of Anna instituted Stage Two water restrictions beginning Aug. 1. The decision was announced on July 29 after water demand exceeded 90 percent of the community’s average daily water supply for three consecutive days. According to a release announcing the...
ANNA, TX
sachsenews.com

Drought conditions affect Collin, Dallas counties

With little rain in over a month, almost all the state is experiencing drought conditions. Galen Roberts, assistant director of water resources for the North Texas Municipal Water District, said drought is defined as an “extended period of low precipitation,” but added there are several data points in addition to rainfall totals are considered.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
City
Gunter, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
starlocalmedia.com

End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract

In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

EPA: Elevated cancer risk near Ardmore plant

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Environmental Protection Agency has documented elevated lifetime cancer cases in the vicinity of an industrial facility in Ardmore. The Lemco plant at 3204 Hale Road uses a chemical called ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and other related materials. While ethylene oxide has industrial...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Grand Central Station becomes cooling station

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grand Central Station has opened its dining car soup kitchen in Sherman as a cooling station. GCS is making sure people have a cool place to stay during the day while being hydrated. They'll have games, movies and water available. The cooling station at 619...
SHERMAN, TX
murphymonitor.com

Grocery store, food truck park approved

The Murphy Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings and considered a site plan during the Monday, July 25, meeting. The first public hearing was to amend the Murphy Marketplace planned development to permit a grocery store. Director of Community and Economic Development Jared Mayfield said the planned development...
MURPHY, TX
KXII.com

Denison firefighters rescue llama from muddy sinkhole

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Staying cool in the summer heat didn’t turn out as planned for one Denison llama. Thursday morning was off to a rough start for llama owner Deshaun Ringwood. “I went out back, I counted up all my llamas and saw that I was missing one.”
DENISON, TX
News Break
Politics
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville

A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
BONHAM, TX

