KXII.com
Bois d’Arc Lake grand opening is pending due to the drought
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County has been a project that the North Texas Municipal Water District has been working on for almost 20 years. However construction has only been in effect since 2018. As News 12 reported, the lake’s opening has been drawn out...
LIST: DFW-area cities under water restrictions due drought conditions
DALLAS — It's hot, really hot. So hot, in fact, with little rain coming our way that drought conditions have worsened, causing cities in the DFW area to enact water restrictions. We wanted to help keep track of which cities in our area have these designations. Here is a...
amtrib.com
Anna announces Stage 2 water restrictions
Citing extreme drought conditions and water demand, the City of Anna instituted Stage Two water restrictions beginning Aug. 1. The decision was announced on July 29 after water demand exceeded 90 percent of the community’s average daily water supply for three consecutive days. According to a release announcing the...
sachsenews.com
Drought conditions affect Collin, Dallas counties
With little rain in over a month, almost all the state is experiencing drought conditions. Galen Roberts, assistant director of water resources for the North Texas Municipal Water District, said drought is defined as an “extended period of low precipitation,” but added there are several data points in addition to rainfall totals are considered.
starlocalmedia.com
End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract
In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
KTEN.com
EPA: Elevated cancer risk near Ardmore plant
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Environmental Protection Agency has documented elevated lifetime cancer cases in the vicinity of an industrial facility in Ardmore. The Lemco plant at 3204 Hale Road uses a chemical called ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and other related materials. While ethylene oxide has industrial...
KXII.com
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
Fort Worth City Council to consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for development that could include soccer stadium
This concept shows what a soccer stadium could look like in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy HNTB and city of Fort Worth) Fort Worth City Council will consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for a variety of uses, including a potential soccer stadium, at its upcoming Aug. 9 meeting. The proposal for...
KTEN.com
Grand Central Station becomes cooling station
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grand Central Station has opened its dining car soup kitchen in Sherman as a cooling station. GCS is making sure people have a cool place to stay during the day while being hydrated. They'll have games, movies and water available. The cooling station at 619...
murphymonitor.com
Grocery store, food truck park approved
The Murphy Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings and considered a site plan during the Monday, July 25, meeting. The first public hearing was to amend the Murphy Marketplace planned development to permit a grocery store. Director of Community and Economic Development Jared Mayfield said the planned development...
Highland Village resident makes easy transition into real estate
For more than two decades, Chandra Linquist helped people breathe easier as a respiratory therapist. It is with that same passion that she now finds people their dream homes. The longtime Highland Village resident changed careers in September 2020 in the midst of the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic while working at Medical City Lewisville.
KXII.com
Denison firefighters rescue llama from muddy sinkhole
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Staying cool in the summer heat didn’t turn out as planned for one Denison llama. Thursday morning was off to a rough start for llama owner Deshaun Ringwood. “I went out back, I counted up all my llamas and saw that I was missing one.”
Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
KTEN.com
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
“It’s the country club for gearheads:” Welcome to The Shop Club in Dallas
It's the country club for car people! The Shop Club in Dallas offers members a safe haven to get down and dirty with their cars while offering the public tours to see hundreds of rare, custom and unique vehicles while eating and drinking in style.
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
checkoutdfw.com
2 Dallas-area cities ranked among the Top 10 safest cities in the U.S.
Two Dallas area cities have been ranked among the top 10 safest cities in the U.S., to raise a family. Safewise.com used FBI crime data on cities with a population greater than 75,000 to calculate overall safety for a total of 430 cities. There were eight total Texas cities in...
fox4news.com
Dallas property taxes rates could see biggest cut in decades, but many could still pay more
DALLAS - Homeowners in Dallas could see the largest cut to their property tax rate in decades. As part of the Dallas's new budget, city manager T.C. Broadnax proposed a property tax cut of 2.75 cents per $100 valuation. If passed, the average Dallas homeowner a $410,000 dollar home would...
