Garfield County, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Improvements on tap for popular Penny Hot Springs near Redstone

Plans to improve trail access and parking for Penny Hot Springs are heating up. The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program decided Thursday to float two options to the public. OST has planned public meetings and outreach events throughout a six-week period for gathering public comment to introduce the...
REDSTONE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Annual volunteer river cleanup coming to Glenwood Springs

You never know what treasures are submerged toward the confluence of the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers. Collective community river cleanups in the valley have revealed common items like roadside trash, damaged culverts and, according to one official, bathroom receptacles. “A toilet was removed from the Roaring Fork one year,”...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Arts & Entertainment briefs for the weekend of Aug. 5

The New Castle Rides and Reggae Festival, a benefit for the New Castle Trails Group, celebrate reggae music, mountain biking and trail running on Friday night and Saturday at VIX Ranch Park, 627 N. Wildhorse Drive, New Castle. Several local and nationally touring reggae bands are on tap for the...
CARBONDALE, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service

In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Lodging tax to go to voters in Glenwood Springs this fall

Glenwood Springs City Council voted Thursday to put a 2.5% lodging tax on the ballot in November. The vote was 6-1 to put a 2.5% lodging tax proposal to a general vote, with Council Member Tony Hershey casting the lone “no” vote. Almost every seat was filled with...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
soprissun.com

Wild Barn brews ‘coffee with benefits’

Jenny Verrochi’s primary goal when she created Wild Barn Coffee was “a healthy, clean and better-for-you energy drink that I call ‘coffee with benefits.’”. Wild Barn Coffee is a canned, organic nitro cold brew black coffee derived from an old family recipe from her parents’ coffee roasting business, which started in the early 1990s in their backyard barn in Massachusetts.
CARBONDALE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Awesome 1970s Cereals Have Returned to Colorado

A few flashbacks from the 1970s have made their way back to Grand Junction. Visit the cereal aisle at a local store and you'll see a fond reminder of your childhood. If you grew up in the 1970s, these were a fixture at the breakfast table. From time to time they magically reappear. Here's where you can find them.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Low water levels prompt Rifle Gap State Park to close boat ramps beginning Aug. 15

Declining water levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir have prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to close boat ramps at the park starting Aug. 15, six weeks earlier than last year and two-and-a-half months earlier than the normal closure date of Oct. 31, parks officials announced. “Rifle Gap Reservoir is used primarily...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County Community Corrections workers to see COVID bonus pay

About two dozen employees at the Garfield County Community Corrections Center outside Rifle are due for a one-time pay bonus, using leftover COVID-19 relief funds. But the 2-1 decision by the county commissioners Monday to use the restricted funds in that way didn’t come without some concerns around equity.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Crews mop up small fire near Glenwood Springs Walmart

Crews mopped up a small fire Thursday near Walmart in Glenwood Springs, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department announced in a Friday afternoon news release. No one was injured. “Glenwood Springs Fire Department personnel responded to a small wildland fire above Walmart in Glenwood Springs today,” release states. “Crews quickly responded and were able to contain the fire to 1/10 of an acre.”
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fire destroys rural home south of Silt Thursday

A Thursday afternoon fire south of Silt destroyed a home and touched off a brush fire, according to Colorado River Fire Rescue officials. Firefighters were called out at 2:17 p.m. Thursday to 840 Garfield County Road 326 for a reported structure fire. “While en route to the fire, the smoke...
SILT, CO
nbc11news.com

Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday that it has taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide that took place on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue on the morning of July 25. The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Mark Raley McCluer

Our beloved brother, uncle and shining star passed away peacefully on July 28th in Glenwood Springs, CO. His spirit and laughter will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was born on September 16, 1956 in Tucson, Arizona to William and Nell McCluer. At the age of 30 he moved to New Castle, CO with his sister and her family. Mark was a devoted employee at Mountain Valley Developmental Services for 35 years and loved his job in the greenhouse. His work ethic was beyond expectations and his easy going nature, generous heart and perpetual smile made him an instant and favorite friend to many. He taught us patience and compassion and continually kept us smiling with his humorous antics. His biggest joys were going to work, bowling, Special Olympics, root beer floats, WWF wrestling, and dancing and listening to music, especially Lawrence Welk. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Bill Fuhst. Survived by his sister, Pat(Kim)Porter, brother, David(Jeannette)McCluer, niece, Shannon Reynolds and nephews, Michael and Brian McCluer and Jacob and Caleb Fuhst. Our family cherishes the years we shared with this remarkable man. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20 at 2:00 at St. John’s Guild Hall, 1st and Main St., New Castle, CO. Funeral services will be on August 12th, 2:00 at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, Tucson, AZ where he will be buried beside his parents. If you wish to donate in his memory, please make contributions to Mountain Valley Developmental Services, Glenwood Springs, CO.
NEW CASTLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado

The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
CARBONDALE, CO
KJCT8

TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

