Hanover barn provides artists with unique studio experience 01:44

BOSTON – In Robyn Thompson Duong's Hanover art studio, it's not just the classes that are unique, but also the setting.

"I saw the barn and as soon as I saw it I was like 'Oh! Art studio!" Duong said.

The Hanover artist had a vision, turning a barn into the aptly named "Art Barn Studio" where she teaches art classes to kids, teens, and adults.

"It's just a really I think beautiful space and I think inspiring for anyone who wants to come in and make some art," Duong said.

A lifelong artist and an art teacher for over a decade, Duong opened her studio in October 2020.

"I was nervous of course but I wanted something different. I think the pandemic for a lot of people It just kind of changed the way we thought about working," Duong said.

One of the perks of an art studio in a barn is the signature barn doors, which open up to nature, creating a source of inspiration for Duong and her students.

"I feel very inspired when I come in here and I like looking outside and I can see the greenery, and the light that comes into the windows is really beautiful," Duong said.

Next up will be fall classes, where Duong hopes her students' skills and her business will continue to grow.

"It's exciting. The possibilities, I'm always thinking of new ideas. I do paint parties now, so there always like, 'I could do this, I could do that with this space,'" Duong said.