'Showed up and showed out:' Heroes use trampoline to save 2 from burning Chattanooga home

WTVCFOX
One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
WTVCFOX
Report: Former Soddy-Daisy police chief faces citation for punching man who insulted wife
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Soddy-Daisy's former police chief faces a citation after he was accused of punching a man who insulted his wife, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report. An assault citation was issued for Jeff Gann Saturday. According to an incident report, Gann and another man...
WTVCFOX
Security guard's wife accidentally shoots herself while trying to bring gun to him at work
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A security guard's wife accidentally shot herself while trying to bring his gun to him at work. Our crew got word of a shooting on Mueller Avenue at the Mueller Company Water Products plant Tuesday. Chattanooga police say the Mueller security guard forgot his gun at...
WDEF
Neighbors rescue family trapped by house fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A kitchen fire trapped a family in the second story of their house on Thursday afternoon. And it was their neighbors that came to the rescue. It happened on Franklin Drive off East Brainerd Road around 4:30. Several residents got out safely but the family was...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police make arrest in Saturday stabbing.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says one person faces charges after a man was stabbed Saturday. Police responded to the 4000 block of McCahill Road. There, they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that witnesses on scene reported the suspect and victim had stopped to...
WTVC
Charges pending after driver on I-75 in Chattanooga strikes construction worker Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after an accident on Interstate 75. One man was a construction worker, struck by a car. The other man was the driver of that car, who lost control in the construction zone. In a release, Chattanooga...
WTVCFOX
Trion authorities searching for driver who hit utility pole, triggering road closures
TRION, Georgia — The Trion Fire Department is asking for the public's help in finding the driver who allegedly hit a utility pole Tuesday morning. They say Tavern Lane from Gray Street to Moore Street is shut down after a vehicle hit a power pole and left the scene.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police: 28-year-old man stabbed along Highway 58 Sunday morning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department says a man showed up to a local hospital this morning with minor stab wounds. The victim is a 28-year-old man, and the investigation revealed it happened in the 4300 block of Highway 58. There isn’t a lot else the police know...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Schools SSOs fully staffed, Sheriff's Office still filling SRO vacancies
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The beginning of a new school year is here and many parents are concerned about their children's safety. Hamilton County Schools and the county commission tried to ease some of those concerns by paying for security officers for every school. We checked in on what...
WTVCFOX
One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
WDEF
Police Lunch break leads to discovery of debit card stamping machine
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Lunch break turned into a lucky break for a pair of Chattanooga Police investigators this week. The two Auto Crimes Unit investigators noticed two stolen vehicles they had been stolen out of East Ridge while they were eating lunch near 1000 Moss Drive. The Land Rover...
WTVCFOX
Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
WDEF
Two people shot looking for lost cell phone
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police say two people were shot Wednesday night while searching for a lost phone. Officers were called to Cheek Street (right off Glass and Dotson) around 8:30 PM. The victims were not there, but a 23 year old male and a 29 year old female...
WTVCFOX
Marion County school recess game gone wrong leads to death threats, racial disparities
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — One parent says a recess game gone wrong led to death threats and racial disparities in one Marion County middle school. Tuesday we spoke with that mom and others who say the district isn’t doing enough to keep their kids safe. "As you all...
WTVCFOX
Despite 1,000 Tennessee teacher vacancies, Hamilton County Schools avoid mass shortage
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Schools across the state are suffering massive teacher vacancies, but Hamilton County seems to be an exception. Tennessee currently has around 1,000 open teacher positions, but Hamilton County only represents 37 of those spots. Chief Talent Officer Penny Murray said in a phone call that 18...
Former Highway Patrol commander, TBI director Larry Wallace dies
Larry Wallace, the only person to ever head both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, passed away Saturday afternoon at his McMinn County home after a short battle with cancer.
WTVCFOX
Family wants justice after plea deal reduces Cleveland murderer's sentence
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man convicted in the 2020 death of a Cleveland man will now spend less time in prison. In Bradley County court Monday, Matthew David Thomas's first-degree murder life sentence was changed to a second-degree murder 15-year sentence. Now the family of the victim, Chris Wingard,...
‘Human waste issues’ close overnight camping at site in Cherokee National Forest
A site located in the Cherokee National Forest has been closed to overnight camping because of health and safety concerns from human waste, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
