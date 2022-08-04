Read on cbs6albany.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something
The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
145 medical students receive white coats
Nearly 150 Albany Medical College students officially joined the medical community with a white coat ceremony on Friday.
WRGB
Over 100 Albany Medical College students don their white coats, take oath
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — 145 medical students received their white coats as part of a ceremony to celebrate entering their journey into the medical field. The class of 2026 comes from 18 states, with 51 students from New York. The new medical students were selected from more than 13,000...
WRGB
Lawmaker, businessman Pat Casale dies
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Pat M. Casale, a longtime Capital Region lawmaker and business owner, died Friday, August 5th at home surrounded by his family. Casale was born in North Adams, Mass., grew up in Troy and graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1953. Pat served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he married Mary Soldani, and put himself through college.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Mayor vetoes budget made by common council
Rensselaer mayor Michael Stammel vetoed the common council’s changes to the 2022-2023 city budget. The common council met on July 27th and made changes to the budget the mayor had released on June first. According to the mayor, a budget meeting with the city’s department heads was then scheduled...
egcsd.org
2022-23 School Calendar Released
East Greenbush Central School District’s 2022-23 Calendar was posted online earlier today. It includes important events throughout the upcoming school year, such as open houses, parent-teacher conferences, musical concerts and Board of Education meetings. It also indicates when school is closed for holidays and breaks. Students will receive a...
WNYT
Former Assemblyman Pat Casale passed away
Former Assemblyman Pat Casale died Friday at home, surrounded by his family. He grew up in Troy, beginning his political career as a member of the Troy City Council. He went on to become the mayor of Troy, the Rensselaer County Clerk, and New York State Assemblyman. He also owned...
WRGB
D-A Soares joins NYC Mayor in call for special session to address crime
New York State (WRGB) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares held a news conference Friday formally asking Governor Kathy Hochul to call the legislature back to Albany for a special legislative session. He says lawmakers can't wait until January to revisit the laws which he says are causing teens and adults to get away with crimes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Feet First’ program connects kids with new shoes
The Family Service Association of Glens Falls, Inc. is running a program to help ensure that every student has a pair of shoes in time for the upcoming school year this fall. The organization's "Feet First" program is taking applications now to make sure that no student from preschool to high school has to walk to school in a damaged pair of shoes.
Discovering Saratoga: Business blooms for woman behind flower blankets
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For almost three decades, Susan Garrett has been making flower blankets for champion horses. On Friday, her and her team were hard at work prepping the blanket for the winner of Saturday’s Whitney Stakes Race. For the last four summers, usually the day before a major stakes race, I’ve had […]
WNYT
Local hospitals earn recognition for patient assistance
118 hospitals in New York have been recognized for their efforts to help patients suffering from a stroke, or heart disease. Every year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for their ground breaking work. Some of the hospitals recognized in the Capital Region include Albany Med, Glens...
WRGB
Columbia Co resident seeks answers regarding damaged sidewalks
Colombia County, NY (WRGB) — Tad Hoddick has used an electric wheelchair for almost four after complications with diabetes left him with mobility challenges. "I have severe neuropathy from the knees down, I've had both knees replaced," said Hoddick. He says getting around the town of Kinderhook and village of Valatie has been a learning curve, especially when navigating the sidewalks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Forward party emerges as third party in politics
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There is an emerging third party in American politics and it's called the Forward Party. Its motto is, not right, not left but forward. One of the co-founders lives in Central New York. Blair Walsingham is a third-generation veteran. She joined the air force when she was 17. Two years ago she volunteered on the presidential campaign of Democrat Andrew Yang and decided to run for congress herself in Tennessee. That's when she got a peak behind the scenes of politics.
Saratoga Springs City Council strikes down ordinance on panhandling
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs City Council narrowly voted to strike down an ordinance that would have restricted “aggressive solicitation” in the city. The proposed legislation, which failed by a 3-2 vote, comes as visitors and businesses complain about aggressive panhandling. In part, the ordinance defined aggressive solicitation as making physical contact […]
wamc.org
HUD approves relocating residents, razing Cohoes apartments next to embattled Norlite plant
The Cohoes Housing Authority Staff and Board of Commissioners says it has received approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to relocate residents of Saratoga Sites and demolish the complex. Issues related to the incineration of hazardous materials at the Norlite facility next door have plagued the...
suncommunitynews.com
Armed officers to guard Warren Co. Municipal Center entrances
QUEENSBURY | Armed officers will soon be on guard at the unlocked entrances to the Warren County Municipal Center — including the entry to the Department of Motor Vehicles office — following recent decisions by county leaders to boost security on the government campus. Warren County supervisors have...
Water restrictions coming for Pittsfield
An emergency water restriction for Pittsfield is due to start on Monday due to the lessening water supply of the Pittsfield Cleveland Reservoir.
WNYT
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
Washington County to hold bottled water distribution
Washington County has received bottled drinking water from New York State for distribution, on what is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year.
iheart.com
Report: Election Complaint Filed Against Lee Zeldin
The Republican candidate for Governor may be facing an election fraud case. City and State reports State Senator Zellnor Myrie filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County District Attorney, over 11,000 allegedly photocopied signatures Lee Zeldin's campaign was using to get onto the Independence Party line. The state Board...
Comments / 0