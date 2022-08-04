Youth Alliance fundraiser celebrates young leaders

Read on sanbenito.com
Related
KSBW.com
Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
benitolink.com
Three events providing students with free school supplies
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. As school is starting in a few weeks, community organizations and agencies are holding resource fairs for students in need to get their school supplies for free. The San Benito County Office of Education will host a Back-to-School Resource Fair at...
Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade
The City of Hollister is putting on a show for residents as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with multiple events going on throughout the day. The post Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration
10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 5, 2022
KING CITY — King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host the 2022 Annual Awards Dinner, “Toast of the Town,” on Saturday, Aug. 6, inside the Orradre Building at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., in King City. This year’s honorees are Mee Memorial Healthcare System as Business of the Year, John and Karen Jernigan as Citizens of the Year, and Evette Wheeler as Friend of the Community. A social hour and silent auction kick off the event beginning at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, a live auction, awards ceremony and music and dancing to close out the night. For tickets, go to Eventbrite or call 831-385-3814 for more information.
Lookout Update: Homeless count shows large increase among veterans, substance users and mentally ill; big decrease for families
Santa Cruz County released an initial overview Friday of results of the Feb. 28 point-in-time homeless count, and there was good and bad news. Housing For Health Director Robert Ratner will go more in-depth with the county's board of supervisors on Tuesday.
salinasvalleytribune.com
City of Greenfield receives nearly $700K for recreational activities
GREENFIELD — City of Greenfield has been awarded a nearly $700,000 grant from California State Parks to create and expand access to outdoor experiences for local youth and families. The application, funded by State Parks, was shaped by Greenfield residents and reflected the needs and wants expressed by the...
pajaronian.com
Aptos High welcomes new principal
APTOS—Aptos High School’s new principal began her career in education during a stint in the Peace Corps, where in a small mountaintop village in Ethiopia she upended the school’s boys-in-the-front, girls-in-the-back paradigm and learned the influence a good educator can have. “I fell in love with education...
IN THIS ARTICLE
benitolink.com
Don’t Dump on San Benito group holds information forum
Nearly two dozen people came to the Don't Dump on San Benito forum to hear about the county's move to expand the John Smith Landfill. Photo by John Chadwell. Maureen Nelson said people need to send their concerns about the landfill to the county as soon as possible. Photo by John Chadwell.
KSBW.com
Pacific Grove nonprofit helps older dogs find homes, and older people keep dogs longer
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Carie Broecker, a Pacific Grove local, is the co-founder ofPeace of Mind Dog Rescue. The nonprofit organization has two missions: help older dogs find a home, and help senior citizens stay with their dogs as long as possible. “Our vision is really to be an...
KSBW.com
City of Watsonville gears up for the long-awaited Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Come Friday, the annual Strawberry Festival in Watsonville will be returning. The 3-day festival celebrates the largest crop in the Pajaro Valley. On Thursday, the city started shutting down streets for crews to start gearing up. The festival first started back in 1994, but it was...
pajaronian.com
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista planners take up controversial issues
The Aug. 2 San Juan Bautista Planning Commission meeting began with an announcement that Luis Matchain had been removed from office as a commissioner for lack of attendance. This now leaves two seats open—Matchain’s, and the one previously held by appointee Mary Bains. There are now only three active commissioners: Chairwoman Yolanda Delgado, David Medeiros and Jackie Morris-Lopez.
KSBW.com
What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
Bat tests positive for rabies in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey Health Department said a bat found near East La Salle Avenue in Seaside has tested positive for rabies. The bat was found on July 27, and Animal Services, while there was animal exposure to a pet, no human suffered exposure. The exposed pet has been put into quarantine. The post Bat tests positive for rabies in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
State and city leaders discuss spending more than $4 million to fix Salinas’s homelessness
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- State leaders visited Salinas today to discuss how the city is planning to use over four million dollars to address the homeless encampments across the city. During the roundtable discussion, state leaders learned of the 588 calls to the fire department and 450 calls to the police received each month related to homeless The post State and city leaders discuss spending more than $4 million to fix Salinas’s homelessness appeared first on KION546.
Morgan Hill Times
Downtown Morgan Hill Brew Crawl tickets on sale
The Morgan Hill Downtown Association’s 2022 Brew Crawl will take place 1-5pm Sept. 17, and tickets are on sale now. The event features more than 15 craft breweries and cider makers offering samples at tasting locations throughout downtown Morgan Hill, as well as “tasty food specials and alluring shopping promotions,” according to the MHDA website.
Silicon Valley
This Gilroy business is devoted to one of mankind’s most ancient skills
Predator’s Archery in Gilroy sits between two shopping malls that include a Big 5 Sporting Goods and Costco — usually big competition for niche brick-and-mortar businesses like Curtis Campisi’s shop. After all, why spend hundreds of dollars on a custom bow and arrow and in-person lessons when...
Silicon Valley
First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County
PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
sanjoseinside.com
Political Donor Network Is Pushing the Envelope on California Campaign Money
Sift through the campaign contributions to Robert Rivas, the Hollister Democrat angling to become the next speaker of the California Assembly, and one name keeps popping up: Govern For California. The organization’s statewide chapter gave the maximum $9,800 to Rivas in 2021. So did its Marin chapter, Hollywood chapter, Golden...
Comments / 0