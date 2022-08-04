WWE Reportedly Signs 14 College Athletes From SummerSlam Week Tryouts

Read on 411mania.com
PWMania
Rey Mysterio Says WWE Stars Are Still “In Denial” About Vince McMahon’s Retirement
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio reacted to Vince McMahon leaving WWE while addressing the media at the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase via Twitter user @TJSportsUSA. “None of us expected it. We still are in denial that he’s no longer there, but it is reality and we have to accept it. So we move on, we keep the show up and running.”
411mania.com
Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
411mania.com
Update On Several Wrestlers Absent From RAW and Smackdown Lately
Fightful Select has updates on several WWE wrestlers who have been absent from RAW and Smackdown as of late, including Kevin Owens and Lacey Evans. Owens was missing from this week’s RAW and hasn’t appeared much since Money in the Bank. Some questioned his absence, especially as he’s seen as a “Triple H guy”. Fans expected he’d get featured more as a result of Triple H taking over creative. Owens is not injured and there are currently plans being worked on for him going forward. Triple H was in charge of NXT when Owens was signed and gave him a huge push on the brand. He was also paired with Owens on-screen when he was Universal Champion.
ComicBook
Becky Lynch on Vince McMahon Leaving WWE, Triple H Taking Over Creative
Becky Lynch spoke with ESPN this week regarding Vince McMahon's retirement announcement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping in as the new Head of Creative for WWE. Lynch was one of the pillars of the NXT Women's Division during Levesque's time overseeing the developmental brand while working with McMahon led to her winning the main event of WrestleMania 35 (the first Mania to ever have a women's match in the main event). Her response was a combination of sadness and optimism.
411mania.com
Jerry Jarrett Thinks Triple H Will Make WWE Focus More On Wrestling
PWInsider reports that during a panel at The Gathering in North Carolina, Jerry Jarrett gave his thoughts on what the WWE will be like with Triple H taking over creative from the retired Vince McMahon. He said: “They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter...
411mania.com
East Coast Wrestling Association Women’s Super 8 2022 Tournament Results 8.06.2022
– The ECWA held the Women’s Super 8 Tournament in New Jersey on August 6th. You can access the full results below, per PWInsider. Erica Leigh attacked Killian McMurphy and ended up taking his place in the tournament. *Tournament Match: Erica Leigh def. Adena Steele. *Tournament Match: Mother Endless...
411mania.com
Various News: XFL Hires Coach From WWE Performance Center, NJPW Strong 2nd Anniversary Special Streaming Online, Preview Of Next WWE Rivals
– In a post on Instagram, WWE NXT wrestler Xyon Quinn said goodbye to NXT Strength & Conditioning coach Sean Hayes, who was recently hired by the XFL. He wrote: “The OG of @wwenxt. Best wishes on your next adventure with @xfl brother, they’ve gained a beast of a trainer and an absolute legend of a [email protected]_hayes #youareNXT”
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hints At WWE’s ‘New Era’ Bringing Back Banned Terms
WWE has undergone many transformations over the last few decades, and with Vince McMahon officially handing over the reins to new management, top female star Becky Lynch has hinted that the company will bring back previously banned terms. “Maybe we get to bring some words back,” foreshadowed Lynch to ESPN...
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Set for WWE Day 1 in 2023
– WWE is currently advertising Brock Lesnar as one of the featured Superstars to appear at next year’s WWE Day 1 scheduled for January 1, 2023. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE previously featured Lesnar in the promo image for the event, but now he’s the only Superstar currently advertised to appear on the show.
Yardbarker
WWE nixed Raw segment after Roman Reigns’ promo went long
WWE had to make a change to the July 25th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw due to Roman Reigns’ segment going over time. This SummerSlam go-home edition of Raw from Madison Square Garden featured Drew McIntyre wrestling Theory in a singles match where McIntyre went over via disqualification after he was attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
411mania.com
Paul Heyman On the Change in WWE’s Recruits Today, Talent At SummerSlam Tryouts
Paul Heyman was at the WWE tryouts over SummerSlam weekend, and he spoke about the tryouts in a new interview. Heyman spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:. On the change in WWE’s recruits today: “There’s a difference right now in...
411mania.com
Claudio Castagnoli on How Many of His Opponents Hate Taking the Big Swing
– During a Starrcast V live edition of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Claudio Castagnoli discussed using his Big Swing move and why some of his opponents hate taking it. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “It depends. The longest I’ve ever swung somebody, the crowd counted to...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE SummerSlam Tryouts, Several Injuries, Plans Moving Forward
The most recent tryouts for WWE were held last week over SummerSlam weekend, but things didn’t go as planned. As they renamed NXT to NXT 2.0 in September with the intention of concentrating on signing athletes, WWE shifted away from recruiting and signing independent wrestlers. As PWMania.com previously reported,...
Hot Clicks: New Running Back, Saint McLeod's Status, Lee Kpogba's Story + More
Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.
Yardbarker
August 8, 2022 Observer Newsletter: SummerSlam, Ric Flair's Last Match
The beginning of a new era on PPV, with Paul Levesque in charge of creative, took place with SummerSlam on 7/30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The show was generally praised. It didn’t feel appreciably different from a Vince McMahon show, with all the video packages and both long and short matches. Logan Paul was the big shock, and he had one of the Miz’s best matches of his career. There were the short matches. Usos vs. Street Profits came nowhere close to their previous match. And it was really all about Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, with Reigns winning the third straight meeting of the series in a last man standing match which featured Lesnar using a tractor to turn over the ring and tons of interference by the Usos. Lesnar kept getting up from spears, briefcase shots and belt shots before he was buried under all kinds of broken tables and chairs so he couldn’t get up. After the show ended, he got up from the debris, got in the ring and took off his cowboy hat to the fans.
411mania.com
Maxxine Dupri on Working With Her ‘Brother,’ Possibly Competing in the Ring
– WWE SmackDown talent Maxxine Dupri appeared on WWE’s El Bruncht today, and she discussed her brother, Max Dupri, rejoining the group last week on SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Maxxine Dupri on working with her “brother”: “I’m excited. We have a really great group. I love...
411mania.com
Britt Baker Says AEW’s Next Goal Is To Become More Of a Mainstream Success
Britt Baker is proud of what AEW has accomplished so far, and she says the company’s next goal should be to become more known within the mainstream. Baker has been a part of AEW since its 2019 founding, and she spoke with the Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego Comic-Con about the right so far, what’s next for them and more. You can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
411mania.com
Booker T Reveals How Long He’s Under WWE Contract
Booker T’s WWE contract is still in effect for a good long while, as he recently revealed on his podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer, who appeared on Monday’s Raw for a match on commentary, discussed the status of his WWE deal in a conversation on his Hall of Fame Podcast.
ComicBook
Conflicting Reports on Another Non-WWE Appearance for Sasha Banks
Is Sasha Banks trading in the squared circle for the gridiron? As announced on the Los Angeles Rams Twitter page, Banks will suit up for the Rams Celebrity Flag Football Game, representing Team Aaron Donald alongside the likes of Josh Richards, Swae Lee, Chuck Liddell, and more. Banks is listed under her real name, Mercedes Varnado.
