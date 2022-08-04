Volunteers clear truckloads of trash from Pajaro River

Read on pajaronian.com
Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole
County of Monterey Public Works crews are warning drivers about a sinkhole that has formed along Lake Nacimiento Drive. The post Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole appeared first on KION546.
Homeless Count: 2,299 (Up 6%)
Santa Cruz County’s biannual Point-In-Time Count shows an estimated 2,299 homeless people in the county, up 6% from the last count in 2019. 1,774 people unsheltered with the rest in shelters. 1,073 people report substance use disorders. 818 people report serious mental illness. 59% decrease in homelessness among families.
Climate action changes, strawberries and wine
Watsonville has continued to lead the County and to be very proactive and engaged in measures to protect our environment from the negative effects of Greenhouse Emissions and through conservation of our precious freshwater resources. In recent weeks, the Council has worked together to enact regulations and ordinances aimed to meet State compliance and protecting our local environment. Much of these protection measures can’t occur without the active engagement of our entire community. Go Watsonville!
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
Bat tests positive for rabies in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey Health Department said a bat found near East La Salle Avenue in Seaside has tested positive for rabies. The bat was found on July 27, and Animal Services, while there was animal exposure to a pet, no human suffered exposure. The exposed pet has been put into quarantine. The post Bat tests positive for rabies in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Freedom Boulevard sewer work progresses
WATSONVILLE—Work is slated to wrap up this week on an underground sewer line on Freedom Boulevard on the north side of the city. The project, which got underway last week near the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Compton Terrace at Freedom Boulevard, calls for the replacement of 1,000 feet of 4-inch clay sewer pipe with 8-inch PVC pipe.
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
City of Watsonville gears up for the long-awaited Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Come Friday, the annual Strawberry Festival in Watsonville will be returning. The 3-day festival celebrates the largest crop in the Pajaro Valley. On Thursday, the city started shutting down streets for crews to start gearing up. The festival first started back in 1994, but it was...
Volunteers remove toxic, invasive hemlock from Nyland Property
Volunteers spent three hours removing the hemlock from the property's grassland. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu. The Harvey and Gladys Nyland Property, located on the south side of Hwy 156 in San Juan Bautista, is a sprawling 540 acres of grasslands, wetlands, and seasonal streams. The land also contains hemlock, an invasive species that not only prevents healthy plants from growing but can become a fire hazard if not removed.
Learn about local habitat at Coyote Creek
Coyote Creek Habitat Day—a free family-friendly event full of activities, games and wildlife—will take place Aug. 20 at the Coyote Creek Visitor Center in Morgan Hill. The event takes place from 10am-1pm. Attendees will get a chance to learn about the people and animals who have made their homes along the South County waterway, says a press release from Santa Clara County.
Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
San Juan Bautista planners take up controversial issues
The Aug. 2 San Juan Bautista Planning Commission meeting began with an announcement that Luis Matchain had been removed from office as a commissioner for lack of attendance. This now leaves two seats open—Matchain’s, and the one previously held by appointee Mary Bains. There are now only three active commissioners: Chairwoman Yolanda Delgado, David Medeiros and Jackie Morris-Lopez.
Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that 6,811 people are currently without power in the Seaside and Marina areas. The outages were first reported at 9:17 a.m., and there is no known cause yet. Power is estimated to be restored at 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E. This is a developing story. The post Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Rail-trail study gets RTC nod
SANTA CRUZ—The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission on Thursday unanimously agreed to release a request for proposals (RFP) for an engineering study of the county’s rail line, the first step in what will be a multiple-year project to establish a passenger rail system. The study, estimated to...
Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade
The City of Hollister is putting on a show for residents as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with multiple events going on throughout the day. The post Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 5, 2022
KING CITY — King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host the 2022 Annual Awards Dinner, “Toast of the Town,” on Saturday, Aug. 6, inside the Orradre Building at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., in King City. This year’s honorees are Mee Memorial Healthcare System as Business of the Year, John and Karen Jernigan as Citizens of the Year, and Evette Wheeler as Friend of the Community. A social hour and silent auction kick off the event beginning at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, a live auction, awards ceremony and music and dancing to close out the night. For tickets, go to Eventbrite or call 831-385-3814 for more information.
Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma
When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
State and city leaders discuss spending more than $4 million to fix Salinas’s homelessness
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- State leaders visited Salinas today to discuss how the city is planning to use over four million dollars to address the homeless encampments across the city. During the roundtable discussion, state leaders learned of the 588 calls to the fire department and 450 calls to the police received each month related to homeless The post State and city leaders discuss spending more than $4 million to fix Salinas’s homelessness appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
Cultivator in Monterey County Caught Growing Cannabis Disguised as Hemp
Wildlife officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently shut down an illegal cannabis operation in southern Monterey County. Like many other illicit grows in California, the operators were circumventing state laws that are designed protect native plants, fish and wildlife. During the week of July 18,...
