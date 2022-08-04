Volunteers clear truckloads of trash from Pajaro River

KING CITY — King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host the 2022 Annual Awards Dinner, “Toast of the Town,” on Saturday, Aug. 6, inside the Orradre Building at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., in King City. This year’s honorees are Mee Memorial Healthcare System as Business of the Year, John and Karen Jernigan as Citizens of the Year, and Evette Wheeler as Friend of the Community. A social hour and silent auction kick off the event beginning at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, a live auction, awards ceremony and music and dancing to close out the night. For tickets, go to Eventbrite or call 831-385-3814 for more information.

KING CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO