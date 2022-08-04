Read on www.news10.com
WNYT
Jimmy’s Pizzeria closes indoor dining amid intense heat day
TROY – With area fans turned all the way up and phone lines ringing one caller after another, Jimmy’s Pizzeria in Troy is operating despite scorching weather conditions. The dining area was not open to the public on Thursday. However, delivery and pick-up options were available for customers looking to get a hot slice.
nippertown.com
City of Amsterdam to Hold 6th Annual RiverFest, Saturday, August 6th
AMSTERDAM – The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department is presenting their 6th Annual RiverFest tomorrow (Saturday, August 6th) from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Riverlink Park. Those in attendance will be welcomed to spend a beautiful day and night by the Mohawk River where they can shop, and enjoy delicious food, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display! Attendees will enjoy live music from MedRock at 2:00 pm and the headliner Marco J. Johnson at 7:00 pm.
WNYT
Local eateries closed due to extreme heat
It’s going to be a HOT one on Thursday! So hot that two local eateries will be closed on Thursday in anticipation of temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-in in Scotia will be closed due to possible extreme heat tomorrow. The local hot spot is hoping everyone can find a chilly spot to keep cool until they open again on Friday at 11am.
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
shelterforce.org
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
glensfallschronicle.com
Adam Savage, executive chef, ready for 1,000!
Queensbury Hotel general manager Tyler Herrick says that adding in their brand new catering kitchen, they’ll be able to do “800 to 1,000” dinners a night. No sweat, says Chef Adam Savage, the hotel’s executive chef and Director of Culinary for Spruce Hospitality Group. “I was...
informnny.com
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Doc’s Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It’s served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life – right across the street.
Discovering Saratoga: Business blooms for woman behind flower blankets
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For almost three decades, Susan Garrett has been making flower blankets for champion horses. On Friday, her and her team were hard at work prepping the blanket for the winner of Saturday’s Whitney Stakes Race. For the last four summers, usually the day before a major stakes race, I’ve had […]
At Least 2 Capital Region Restaurants to Close due to Extreme Heat
Here we are in the midst of another heatwave in the summer of 2022, and the excessive heat is taking its toll on local eateries. The hottest day hasn't even arrived yet, but a pair of restaurants are getting ready. One of those restaurants is the famous Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY
While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
Abandoned Power House In Amsterdam Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Farmers’ Market Coupons Distribution Schedule for August
BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County Department Of Aging And Youth Services has announced its Farmers’ Market Coupons Distribution schedule for August. For those who qualify, the coupons will be distributed:. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Saratoga Springs Farmers Market at High Rock; 2-5 p.m. Aug....
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Columbia County farm rescues retired thoroughbreds
Timo, 16, is a thoroughbred who spent the first couple years of his life on a racetrack. “He was absolutely emaciated after his racing career ended. He was put on Craigslist free to a good home, and that good home almost starved him to death,” said Summer Brennan a trainer.
Pittsfield Furniture, After 34 Years, Announces Closure, Huge Deals!
You've heard the radio commercials, 2 Brown St., 2 Brown St., 2 Brown St.! It's Pittsfield Furniture, and, after 34 years is announcing its closure and massive liquidation sale. I had a chance to speak with Paul Clark on Friday and he said everything must go! To the bare walls!
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
WNYT
Cheese tour coming to Washington County
If you love cheese, you can enjoy it and help support a local non-profit at the same time. Self-guided tours of artisan makers are available, with tastings at each location. Highlights include live music, hay rides and specialty menu items created just for the tour. Participants include the Argyle Cheese...
Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway, it’s not about the destination, but the journey! Since their grand opening in May, the new scenic train adventure in Corinth has been on a roll. “People love it! The word is quickly spreading, the trains are full on weekends, we have families […]
