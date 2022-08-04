ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotia, NY

WNYT

Jimmy’s Pizzeria closes indoor dining amid intense heat day

TROY – With area fans turned all the way up and phone lines ringing one caller after another, Jimmy’s Pizzeria in Troy is operating despite scorching weather conditions. The dining area was not open to the public on Thursday. However, delivery and pick-up options were available for customers looking to get a hot slice.
TROY, NY
nippertown.com

City of Amsterdam to Hold 6th Annual RiverFest, Saturday, August 6th

AMSTERDAM – The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department is presenting their 6th Annual RiverFest tomorrow (Saturday, August 6th) from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Riverlink Park. Those in attendance will be welcomed to spend a beautiful day and night by the Mohawk River where they can shop, and enjoy delicious food, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display! Attendees will enjoy live music from MedRock at 2:00 pm and the headliner Marco J. Johnson at 7:00 pm.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Local eateries closed due to extreme heat

It’s going to be a HOT one on Thursday! So hot that two local eateries will be closed on Thursday in anticipation of temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-in in Scotia will be closed due to possible extreme heat tomorrow. The local hot spot is hoping everyone can find a chilly spot to keep cool until they open again on Friday at 11am.
TROY, NY
City
Sharon Springs, NY
City
Scotia, NY
shelterforce.org

This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight

The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Adam Savage, executive chef, ready for 1,000!

Queensbury Hotel general manager Tyler Herrick says that adding in their brand new catering kitchen, they’ll be able to do “800 to 1,000” dinners a night. No sweat, says Chef Adam Savage, the hotel’s executive chef and Director of Culinary for Spruce Hospitality Group. “I was...
QUEENSBURY, NY
informnny.com

Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Doc’s Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It’s served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life – right across the street.
GLENS FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
AMSTERDAM, NY
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY

While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Farmers’ Market Coupons Distribution Schedule for August

BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County Department Of Aging And Youth Services has announced its Farmers’ Market Coupons Distribution schedule for August. For those who qualify, the coupons will be distributed:. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Saratoga Springs Farmers Market at High Rock; 2-5 p.m. Aug....
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?

Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Columbia County farm rescues retired thoroughbreds

Timo, 16, is a thoroughbred who spent the first couple years of his life on a racetrack. “He was absolutely emaciated after his racing career ended. He was put on Craigslist free to a good home, and that good home almost starved him to death,” said Summer Brennan a trainer.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Cheese tour coming to Washington County

If you love cheese, you can enjoy it and help support a local non-profit at the same time. Self-guided tours of artisan makers are available, with tastings at each location. Highlights include live music, hay rides and specialty menu items created just for the tour. Participants include the Argyle Cheese...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway, it’s not about the destination, but the journey! Since their grand opening in May, the new scenic train adventure in Corinth has been on a roll. “People love it! The word is quickly spreading, the trains are full on weekends, we have families […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

