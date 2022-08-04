ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

Encampment removed from downtown church

The tent encampment at the downtown First United Methodist Church was removed by Aug. 1. Pastor Dawn Skerritt said during the Aug. 2 City Commission meeting that they were still cleaning up, but there had been no incidents while they shut down the encampment. The Great Falls Police Department had officers on site during the tear down to ensure safety and security.
Grass fire reported on I-15 near Vaughn

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A grass fire is being reported on I-15 between Vaughn and Manchester. The fire is near mile marker 288 and people in the area are asked to slow down. Great Falls Fire Rescue has been requested per mutual aid with the Vaughn Fire Department.
Great Falls airport receives grant for new Dallas-Fort Worth flights

The Great Falls International Airport has been awarded a 2022 Small Community Air Service Development Grant for new air service to Dallas-Fort Worth. The grant doesn’t guarantee the new air service but it does help Great Falls establish a minimum annual revenue guarantee for a new flight. John Faulkner,...
Drool in the Pool is Aug. 27

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting Drool in the Pool on Aug. 27. The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter has teamed up with the Park and Recreation Department for Drool in the Pool. The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 and Electric City...
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement

With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
