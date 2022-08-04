Read on theelectricgf.com
UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire burns an estimated 1,900 acres
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the public can call the public information hotline at (406) 447-8305 for information regarding the Matt Staff Fire.
Possible point of origin of Matt Staff Fire near East Helena found
Those who were evacuated can now return home as all evacuations have been lifted by Lewis and Clark County and Broadwater County. Roads in the fire area are open to local traffic only. As of this update, the Matt Staff Fire is 1,583 acres large and is 0% contained. UPDATE,...
Encampment removed from downtown church
The tent encampment at the downtown First United Methodist Church was removed by Aug. 1. Pastor Dawn Skerritt said during the Aug. 2 City Commission meeting that they were still cleaning up, but there had been no incidents while they shut down the encampment. The Great Falls Police Department had officers on site during the tear down to ensure safety and security.
Church removes homeless camp; options presented at City Commission meeting
The Great Falls City Commission meeting on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, provided the community with an update
Great Falls Fire Rescue on scene of active fire
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) is on the scene of an active fire. According to GFFR, the fire is near Highland and Mount Olivet Cemeteries.
Grass fire reported on I-15 near Vaughn
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A grass fire is being reported on I-15 between Vaughn and Manchester. The fire is near mile marker 288 and people in the area are asked to slow down. Great Falls Fire Rescue has been requested per mutual aid with the Vaughn Fire Department.
Great Falls airport receives grant for new Dallas-Fort Worth flights
The Great Falls International Airport has been awarded a 2022 Small Community Air Service Development Grant for new air service to Dallas-Fort Worth. The grant doesn’t guarantee the new air service but it does help Great Falls establish a minimum annual revenue guarantee for a new flight. John Faulkner,...
Drool in the Pool is Aug. 27
The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting Drool in the Pool on Aug. 27. The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter has teamed up with the Park and Recreation Department for Drool in the Pool. The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 and Electric City...
