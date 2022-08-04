Read on www.skyhinews.com
Mountain Parks Electric’s wetland property near Winter Park causes controversy
Winter Park Ski Resort represents one of Mountain Parks Electric’s largest electricity loads, according to Mark Johnston, the power company’s general manager. Johnston said the resort’s demand led to a plan in the 1980s to build a substation nearby and use it to provide the town and resort with electricity.
Winners of Peaks ‘n Pines quilt show announced
Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild of Grand County is proud to announce the winners from the 11th annual Quilt Show, which was held July 9 and 10 at the Grand Lake Center. Attendees voted for Best in Show and for their favorite quilts in each category. The show had in excess of 70 entries along with several demonstration stations and original, handcrafted items for sale. One quilt was sold at the show for the benefit of the Peaks ‘n Pines Memorial Scholarship Fund. This year, the Guild gave scholarships to three Grand County high school seniors and will continue granting scholarships in future years. Peaks ‘n Pines thanks Grand County residents and visitors for their continued support of the Guild. Below are the show results:
Denver Channel
Gallery: Meet the wolves and wolf dogs at W.O.L.F. Sanctuary in Larimer County
The W.O.L.F. Sanctuary in Larimer County hosts 30 wolves and wolf dogs that have abandoned or neglected, and hopes to raise money to move to their new habitat near Red Feather Lakes. To donate, click here and find “Help W.O.L.F. Sanctuary with New Location”
Disneyland designers drew inspiration from one Colorado town when constructing Main Street, U.S.A.
In the early 1950's, when an ambitious Walt Disney was at the height of his career and starting the process of designing Disneyland theme park, he famously used memories of his hometown of Marceline, Missouri as a reference for what he wanted the park to look like. Harper Groff, one...
Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling Ranch
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A ramp widening project begins this month at the on-ramp from Titan Parkway to northbound Highway 85. The board of County Commissioners approved a $988,157.50 budget for the widening project at the Jul. 26 meeting, with the hopes to improve safety and traffic operations.
East Grand School District plans to open new Granby Elementary School next year
The East Grand School District plans to start construction on a new Granby Elementary School in the spring and open it in August 2023. Colleen Kaneda from Dynamic Program Management, the owner agent working on bond program improvements, gave a project update at the June 21 school board meeting. Kaneda...
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often, I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans and it's gotten to the point now where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves and I also often wonder why the IQ of the normal human is so low these days.
A Colorado Hideaway is the State’s First Certified Passive House
A company called Off Grid Hideaways specializes in finding and sharing remote escapes across the world where travelers can book memorable getaways. The company features unique rentals that blend luxury with simplicity. The vacation site offers a variety of places to stay. From cozy beachside cottages to rugged mountain cabins,...
Brower: Expect water demand to heat up here in the headwaters
Everybody talks about the weather but nobody does anything about it. So stated an editor in the northeast more than 100 years ago. But talk about the weather here in Colorado, the West and the nation in general has reached near fever pitch. And some people are doing things about it that directly impact the Grand County economy.
The Larimer County Fair Is Coming To Town: Here’s What To Know
One of Northern Colorado's hottest events of the summer is back next month, and it's time to start gearing up. The Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, which is held annually at The Ranch, Larimer County’s Events Complex in Loveland, CO aims to celebrate the northern Colorado community through a series of days-long events, live entertainment, and other special offerings.
Teenage lifeguard helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool in Longmont
A normal shift at a normal summer job for a Longmont teen turned into anything but after she helped deliver a baby while at work.
Colorado’s largest compost manufacturer says there’s too much contamination in its organics stream. What does that mean for the future of Boulder’s curbside program?
Boulder is among a relatively small group of U.S. cities with a municipally run curbside compost program that accepts food waste and compostable packaging. Now, for the first time in the program’s 13-year history, its viability is being threatened by contamination in the organics stream. Composting is the process...
Colorado’s top high schools in regard to teacher-student ratio
Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Colorado from Niche.
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
A Colorado city considers Colorado's first-ever nonfunctional grass ban for new development
The city of Aurora hopes to be the first municipality in Colorado to put the skids on nonfunctional grass with an ordinance that will get its first review from Aurora City Council on Monday. The ordinance would restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for...
Denver Zoo announces name of otter pup
The Denver Zoo welcomed a male Asian small-clawed otter pup on July 1. On Friday, staff announced his name!
Sought-After Property at the Southwest Corner of Colorado and I-25 to be Redeveloped
Denver-based real estate development and investment duo Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners have purchased a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, currently home to a La Quinta Inn and free-standing Perkins restaurant. Forum plans to develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community according to a press release. A purchase price was not disclosed.
New Lone Tree overpass creates safer crossing for pedestrians, cyclists
Construction of the trail project at C-470 and Yosemite.Douglas County Colorado. (Lone Tree, Colo.) A new overpass at Yosemite and C-470 will let cyclists and pedestrians cross more safely.
Doxxing threat closes Front Range Community College
Westminster Police Department is currently responding after threats were made at the campus of Front Range Community College located in Westminster.
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire.
