Los Banos burglary suspect arrested after resident sees intruder inside home, calls 911

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary in Los Banos on Wednesday after a resident allegedly saw him inside a home and called 911.

Leonel Alonso of Los Banos is being held on suspicion of multiple charges including residential burglary, according to police.

At 12:47 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Mills Drive, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Police said a 15-year-old who was inside the residence reported hearing a loud noise downstairs and observed a man inside the home.

Authorities said officers arrived at the home within minutes of the 911 call but the suspect had fled the scene. Police obtained the home’s video surveillance and identified Alonso as a suspect. Police said the teenager was not injured during the alleged burglary.

According to the release, a sergeant observed Alonso walking into a business in the 1300 block of East Pacheco Boulevard a few hours later. When Alonso saw the officer, police say he discarded his clothing fled from the location.

Police said two detectives located Alonso a short time later walking in the area of 10th and I Streets. Alonso was arrested and allegedly tried to provide the officers with a false name. Alonso’s identity was confirmed and police discovered he was on probation.

Alonso was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony burglary, grand theft, violation of probation and misdemeanor providing false identification to a peace officer, according to jail records.