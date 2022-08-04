Letter to the editor: Many thanks to Chuck E. Cheese crew

Read on sanbenito.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSBW.com
Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
Downtown San Jose coffee shop workers start to unionize
Changes are brewing at a downtown San Jose coffee shop as workers form a union—with the owners’ blessing. Employees at Nirvana Soul, a Black-owned coffee shop that opened in the SoFA district during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced plans to unionize Thursday during the cafe’s weekly open mic event to more than 100 people. Workers told San José Spotlight that all employees—more than two dozen—have signed union authorization cards.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
KSBW.com
Former owners of popular Aromas market ordered to pay past employees
AROMAS, Calif. — The former owners of a popular Aromas market have agreed to a stipulated judgement surrounding allegations they failed to pay employees and obtain workers’ compensation insurance. Prosecutors accused the owners of the Old Firehouse Market, Renu and Rajendra Vakharia of failing to pay all wages...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgan Hill Times
Downtown Morgan Hill Brew Crawl tickets on sale
The Morgan Hill Downtown Association’s 2022 Brew Crawl will take place 1-5pm Sept. 17, and tickets are on sale now. The event features more than 15 craft breweries and cider makers offering samples at tasting locations throughout downtown Morgan Hill, as well as “tasty food specials and alluring shopping promotions,” according to the MHDA website.
Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes
SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
montereycountyweekly.com
Schoch Family Farmstead is the only local creamery making Monterey Jack.
Tucked off Highway 101 is a portal to another time. Here at Schoch Family Farmstead, there’s a rhythm that remains the same day after day, year after year and generation after generation, even as the outside world changes: The cows must be milked. And they have been, every day, twice a day, since 1944 – in the same milking barn.
As retail itself morphs, downtown Santa Cruz fine-tunes approach to filling empty spaces
COVID made running a business in downtown Santa Cruz even harder on top of all the pre-existing impacts of online shopping. Today, 15 empty storefronts remain, down from about 30 that opened up after the pandemic hit. The city is working on new ways to get more businesses — particularly women- and minority-owned ones — into those spots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole
County of Monterey Public Works crews are warning drivers about a sinkhole that has formed along Lake Nacimiento Drive. The post Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole appeared first on KION546.
Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade
The City of Hollister is putting on a show for residents as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with multiple events going on throughout the day. The post Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade appeared first on KION546.
Silicon Valley
First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County
PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
montereycountyweekly.com
Squidfry August 4, 2022: Name Change
NAME CHANGE… Like all creatures of the land or sea, Squid took a while off of traveling during the pandemic. Now Squid is jet-setting around to make up for lost time, and recently boarded an Alaska Airlines flight home to MRY, and was surprised to see the airport name listed as “Monterey/Carmel” on Squid’s boarding pass. Last Squid checked, it’s called Monterey Regional Airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Community champion Joe Noonan dies at 48
San Jose lost one of its passionate advocates with the passing of Joe Noonan Aug 2. A tireless advocate for community organizations and projects, Joe most recently served in a leadership capacity with the Bay Area Furniture Bank, a non-profit that transports and donates surplus furniture to families in need. He was 48.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Tea at Vim, Burger in Aptos closes and Madson Wines opens Westside tasting room
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend! Here are this week’s...
Paying it forward: Nativo Gonzalez searches for Santa Cruz's soul with 'Paid the Cost' podcast
Local-centric podcaster Nativo Gonzalez aims to tell the story of new projects and efforts in the Santa Cruz business world, the role of fathers, life-journey narratives, emerging subcultures and the unique joys and challenges of living in Santa Cruz County. For two years, his weekly shows have been doing just that.
Morgan Hill Times
Learn about local habitat at Coyote Creek
Coyote Creek Habitat Day—a free family-friendly event full of activities, games and wildlife—will take place Aug. 20 at the Coyote Creek Visitor Center in Morgan Hill. The event takes place from 10am-1pm. Attendees will get a chance to learn about the people and animals who have made their homes along the South County waterway, says a press release from Santa Clara County.
Charming locals to find backroad stories, the secrets to California travel from John Bartell
"John knows more about California than any other Californian."
Lookout Update: Homeless count shows large increase among veterans, substance users and mentally ill; big decrease for families
Santa Cruz County released an initial overview Friday of results of the Feb. 28 point-in-time homeless count, and there was good and bad news. Housing For Health Director Robert Ratner will go more in-depth with the county's board of supervisors on Tuesday.
benitolink.com
Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration
10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
diablomag.com
One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing
Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
Comments / 0