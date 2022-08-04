Fire rescue: House in Town 'N' Country erupts in flames after lightning strike

Read on www.wtsp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Related
Tampa's Fire Station 25 has no fire trucks — but plays key role in responding to emergency calls
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa has officially opened its newest firehouse, located at 710 E. Fairbanks St. in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood — Station 25. It’s unique because it doesn’t have any fire engines. The station is specifically designed to respond to emergency calls. Originally, the same building housed Tampa Fire Station 11, which had the nickname “House of Pain” because of how many calls it would get in a single day.
Tampa's new rescue station will help support one of the busiest fire stations in the country
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are celebrating the grand opening of a new fire and rescue station, which aims to cut down on response times and help support one of the country’s busiest fire stations. Fire Station 25, in the city’s Sulpher Springs neighborhood, will house two...
CBS News
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At least 1 person killed in crash on 102nd Avenue in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in western Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the area of 102nd Avenue and 97th Street in Seminole on a report of the crash. A 10 Tampa...
Tampa police: 1 person dead following crash involving car, pedestrian
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police department said one person is dead following a crash involving a car and pedestrian. It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Hillsborough and Armenia avenues. As of 8 a.m., police say the scene has cleared and the area has reopened to traffic.
Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
FedEx driver killed in Hillsborough County crash
FORT LONESOME, Fla. — A FedEx delivery driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road, according to an agency crash report. Troopers say the FedEx van,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We'll always be grateful...': Lake Wales Police Department honors fallen K-9 Officer Max
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Law enforcement officers and members of the community came together Tuesday morning to honor and share stories of fallen Lake Wales K-9 Officer Max. The K-9 was killed while apprehending a suspect, police say. When K-9 Max found a man who police were trying to apprehend, the K-9 officer grabbed the man's leg area and investigators say he shot and killed the Belgian Malinois.
Fatal crash knocks out power, closes road in Brooksville
A person died after crashing their car into an electrical pole in Brooksville on Sunday.
1 person dead following Nokomis car crash on South Tamiami Trail, deputies say
NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies are helping Florida Highway Patrol with a car crash that led to a person dying in Nokomis. The accident happened around 9:23 p.m. Monday in the area of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive. As a result, the southbound...
'It's senseless': Family of motorcyclist on life support reacts to arrest of alleged road rage driver
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A serious crash has sent a local family into a frenzy while they try to keep their loved one alive. "I got his picture. he was all purple, stitched up, out of it. Swollen with tubes and it was just heartbreaking," Dale Lamoreaux said. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is this your pony? Pasco deputies are trying to find his owner
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Are you missing a small male pony?. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Agriculture Unit found the tiny black steed around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. He was spotted trotting alone near Platinum Drive and Monteverde Drive in Spring Hill. Anyone who can provide proof of ownership...
WJCL
VIDEO: Deputies rescue 6-foot Florida shark caught in crab trap
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County, Florida, deputies saved a 6-foot shark caught in a crab trap. The marine unit received a report from a person about the trapped shark last week, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. In the video, deputies can be seen struggling to free...
wtvy.com
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
FHP: Truck catches fire after crashing into FDOT road ranger truck in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A person driving in a pickup truck crashed into a road ranger's truck around 4 p.m. Saturday along northbound I-75 in Tampa, authorities say. The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release a car had lost control and struck a concrete barrier wall and a Florida Department of Transportation road ranger arrived at the crash to set up a lane closure.
Crash along Howard Frankland Bridge jams traffic
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic along southbound Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge was clogged Monday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck. At the time, traffic cameras showed all southbound lanes moving slowly due to the crash. There is no word yet on what exactly caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
'Technology is one of the best tools...': Missing elderly man found through Bluetooth tracking device
HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man in Hernando County is back safe and sound with his family after being found through a tracking device planted by his wife. On Monday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing adult in the area of Hernando Beach. According to the agency, the elderly man, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing by his wife at 7:36 a.m.
1 dead in mobile home fire in Bayonet Point
BAYONET POINT, Fla. — One person is dead after an early morning fire at a mobile home in Bayonet Point. Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to Clermont Street near Clarita Drive. Firefighters say they arrived to find a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames....
Manatees seen mating near South Lido Beach: Just leave them alone
SARASOTA, Fla. — It's worth a reminder: If you see manatees, it's best to just leave them be. It's also illegal to touch them. The Sarasota Police Department on Sunday said its officers saw several of the sea cows mating near South Lido Beach. And while much has been written about not interacting with manatees, "quite a few folks were trying to touch them," the agency wrote.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0