PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Tornadoes are now through the first week of fall camp. Jeremy Brown the man now leading the Tornadoes. He took over at Keith Bland left to take a principal’s job in Dothan. Bay coming off a 2-8 season, the injury to starting qb Will Smiley part of the reason for that losing record. The Tornadoes get Smiley back, coach Brown saying he’ll take snaps but will play receiver, running back and just about everywhere else. And there are other returning starters back for Brown to work with. They’ll play in the new 2A Suburban class District Two alongside Rutherford, North Bay Haven and South Walton. Here’s Brown on the numbers he’s working with in this first week of camp.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO