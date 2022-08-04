Read on www.wjhg.com
Friday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!. It’s a mainly clear start to the morning. However, not completely clear. A stray shower is cruised along the Forgotten Coast this morning, and a couple more stray early morning showers are possible to develop. The better chance at a hit or miss storm today comes in the afternoon.
Fishing and Rodeos with Captain Anderson’s Marina
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fishing season is going on strong at Captain Anderson’s Marina. While you may not be able to fish for snapper right now, charters at Captain Anderson’s Marina have an extended season until midnight on August 18th. The triggerfish season is open now...
PCB Conservation Park trail reopens following restorations
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve been to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park in the past few days, you may have noticed one popular trail is back open after renovations. “We take pride in the park, the facilities, and we want to maintain them,” Conservation Park...
The 53rd Possum Festival returns in Wausau
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The marsupials are back. Don’t be alarmed if you happen to see any of these cute guys running around because the 53rd Annual Possum Festival returns to Wausau. “This possum festival originated to commemorate the idea of the possum,” Joe Phillips, MC for the...
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs officials say they want the city to be a destination spot for tourists. One way of doing this is by promoting the arts. “It’s been a bit of a collaborative effort between Main Street and the city, and also with the Tree and Beautification Board,” said City Beautification & Tree Board Chair Kim Wennerberg. “We’re all trying to work together to make downtown more interesting and more of a destination.”
Bay football works through week one of fall camp
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Tornadoes are now through the first week of fall camp. Jeremy Brown the man now leading the Tornadoes. He took over at Keith Bland left to take a principal’s job in Dothan. Bay coming off a 2-8 season, the injury to starting qb Will Smiley part of the reason for that losing record. The Tornadoes get Smiley back, coach Brown saying he’ll take snaps but will play receiver, running back and just about everywhere else. And there are other returning starters back for Brown to work with. They’ll play in the new 2A Suburban class District Two alongside Rutherford, North Bay Haven and South Walton. Here’s Brown on the numbers he’s working with in this first week of camp.
Last-minute family fun in this week’s Sweet Summertime
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students returning to school can be expensive for families. In this week’s Sweet Summertime, we shared ideas for inexpensive fun you can have before the new school year starts. Indoor activities- beat the heat and try some of these games to pass the...
Oscar Patterson Academy hosts back to school blast off
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Bay District School is ready to blast off this upcoming school year. ”We’re excited to give kids an opportunity to give kids an equal opportunity like they do everywhere else,” Charlotte Blue, Oscar Patterson Academy’s Principal said. Community members, parents, and...
Panama City officials working to build back parks better than before
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panhandle residents all know rebuilding after a catastrophic storm takes time. Nearly four years after being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City leaders are working on bringing some area parks back to life. For mom Ashley Erickson, taking her little girl, Emerald, out to...
Panama City residents speak out about commercial use boat ramp ordinance
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Back in April, nearly a dozen Bay County boat ramps changed to neighborhood use only, after water tours caused parking overflow onto streets. But all that commercial activity had to go somewhere else. Panama City leaders said they are tired of hearing about the backup at some of their ramps and they’re doing something about it.
Today’s Tunes with Kelsey + Tylor
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured Kelsey + Tylor. The folk duo is known for having a delicate voice with earthy guitar playing. Kelsey + Tylor played three original songs on Today’s Tunes: Street Light, Bittersweet Routine, and No Harm, No Foul. You can stream their music on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, and will soon be able to find it on Apple Music.
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
UPDATE: Three injured in multi-car crash on Back Beach Road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/5/2022 3:50 P.M. Florida Highway Patrol officials have released more information about the multi-car crash that backed up traffic on Back Beach Road. According to officials, around 9 a.m. Friday morning a red Kia Rio was driving east in the inside lane of...
Iso League hosts Summer Slam tournament to benefit Rutherford High Basketball
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A basketball tournament in Panama City is bringing people from all across the south to shoot some hoops, but the goal is to raise money for one local high school basketball team. “What we’re doing is, we use the game of basketball to positively impact...
Eastern Shipbuilding Group working to get back $3 billion contract
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Eastern Shipbuilding lost out on a $3 billion project with the U.S Coast Guard, and officials with the company said on Friday during the Bay County Chamber of Commerce meeting that they are fighting to get it back. The second phase of the Off Shore Patrol...
PCPD asking for public’s help in locating missing teen
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who was last seen on August 2nd at the Hidle House in Panama City. Limon T. Wilson, 15, is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing...
Inaugural Hispanic Basketball League hosts championship game
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shooting for a better community for the kids that’s what the local Hispanic Basketball League is all about. The Hispanic Ministry of St. Andrews Assembly of God put on the league’s championship on Thursday night in its inaugural tournament. Panhandle Credit Union sponsored...
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 3:20 a.m. a patrol deputy tried to stop a car on N. Lagoon Drive. They say the car drove away and when authorities chased it, the car crashed into a ditch.
Cell phone scam leads to robbery charge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two individuals are in jail after allegedly starting a cell phone scam, according to Panama City Police. On July 31st, officers were called to a business on West 15th Street where they say they found the victim with minor injuries. Through investigation, police say the...
Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at multiple local businesses
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card 10 times in three days at local businesses. Detectives with the PCPD were notified of fraudulent charges on a credit card by multiple...
