Why Fisker Stock Stalled and Sputtered Today

Read on www.fool.com
Related
This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
Down 82% and 94%, These Are 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet
Upstart’s revenue rose 396% over the past two years, but the stock is 94% off its high. Zoom’s revenue rose 409% over the past two years, but the stock is 82% off its high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Jim Cramer Says Ford Stock Could Jump To $15 On Earnings If Tesla Is Mentioned: Here's Why
Ford Motor Co F is scheduled to report earnings this week and Jim Cramer believes the stock is positioned to jump significantly higher on the back of management commentary. "Jim Farley is coming in hot," Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know: Cramer expects Ford...
Elon Musk Drops "Bad News" About Tesla Cybertruck Price And Specs
Folks patiently eyeing the Tesla Cybertruck are in for some bad news, and this one comes straight from CEO Elon Musk. At the company's annual shareholder conference, Musk revealed that the final specs and pricing of the boxy electric truck likely won't be the same as originally announced. While Musk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Computers and cloud-computing solutions are not only here to stay, but also will grow in importance over time. Web search, mobility, and online entertainment also will remain in demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Sinking Today
Canopy's latest financial results aren't sitting well with shareholders.
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
Two great companies, both alike in dignity, in fair Silicon Valley, where we lay our scene, are poised to bounce back from today's deep stock market discounts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lucid shares plunge as it cuts production target in half
Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.
Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August
Take a look at the world around you for three stock ideas for your portfolio.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Tesla sets Aug 25 as trading day for three-for-one split shares
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Friday trading in its three-for-one split shares will start on Aug. 25, after the electric vehicle maker's shareholders approved the proposal during its annual meeting.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Motley Fool
Why I Own EPD Stock
Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $10,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The biotech benefited greatly from its COVID-19 treatment last year. High gross margins put Regeneron in an excellent position to build on its profits. The stock has been a stable investment this year, and its valuation remains modest. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Starter Stocks to Buy in the Bear Market Dip and Hold Forever
Digital Realty Trust is a pure-play data center REIT constantly looking to the future. Prologis is one of the largest REITs by market cap and it's growing like crazy. Medical Properties Trust combines conservative tenants with an aggressive capital structure and uses that strategy to pay out big dividends. You’re...
Comments / 0