Congresswoman asks for action on water crisis

Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
sciencealert.com
Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir
A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
A sprinkler system has been installed in the forest and a cabin wrapped in foil as wildfire threatens Yosemite's beloved sequoias
Fire crews are working to steer a growing wildfire away from Yosemite National Park's legendary giant sequoias, taking protective measures like installing a sprinkler system to dampen the ground around one of the park's most famous trees.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Drought-stricken Lake Mead recedes to reveal a World War II-era landing craft
A World War II landing craft is emerging from Lake Mead as water levels at the United States' largest man-made water reservoir continue to drop in extreme drought conditions.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
The Verge
What record-low water levels at the Hoover Dam reservoir look like from space
The US’s largest water reservoir, Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam, is in very, very bad shape. How bad is it? New satellite images from NASA show just how much the reservoir’s footprint has shrunk over the past two decades — and the difference between July 2000 and July 2022 is stark.
Why Yosemite’s Oak fire is burning with such ferocity – explained
The blaze forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate and exploded to 17,000 acres seemingly overnight – what made it so devastating?
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel showers and thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the...
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
Upworthy
Black family receives deed to California beach a century after land was seized from their ancestors
Nearly a century after a seaside property was seized from its Black owners, the deed to Bruce's Beach has been formally returned to the heirs of Willa and Charles Bruce. Earlier this week, Anthony Bruce—the great-great-grandson of the original Manhattan Beach land owners—was presented with an official deed marking the transfer of land by Dean Logan, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder. According to CCN, the event on Wednesday was the final step in transferring Bruce's Beach from Los Angeles County back into the hands of the family heirs. "This transfer will allow the Bruce family to realize generational wealth, which they have been denied for generations simply because they were black in America," said State Sen. Steven Bradford, who authored the state bill that allowed the land to be transferred back to the Bruce family.
As drought shrivels Lake Powell, millions face power crisis
With water levels falling ‘lower than thought possible’ at Glen Canyon dam, energy production could halt as soon as July 2023
Thousands of dead fish are washing up along a California river. It's because of a massive wildfire and flash floods, the Karuk Tribe says
"Tens of thousands" of dead fish have washed up along the Klamath River in the area of Happy Camp in northern California this week -- a phenomenon that's tied to a dangerous combination of flash flooding and the McKinney Fire that's burning in the area, according to Craig Tucker, a policy advocate for the Karuk Tribe.
Dramatic NASA photos reveal Lake Mead water levels at lowest point since 1937
Satellite images from NASA show the dramatic water loss at drought-stricken Lake Mead, a lifeline for California, neighboring states and Mexico.
natureworldnews.com
"The Lake is In Trouble" - Experts Worried as Utah's Great Salt Lake Hits Historic Low
New drone footage reveals the Great Salt Lake's deplorable condition. Water levels at the renowned Utah lake reached an all-time low this week, and drone footage demonstrates why one official said, "it's evident the lake is in trouble." Hitting an All-Time Low. On Sunday, Utah's Great Salt Lake water reached...
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
