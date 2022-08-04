ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Congresswoman asks for action on water crisis

By Marie Edinger
KMPH.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kmph.com

Comments / 1

Related
sciencealert.com

Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Valadao
Person
Connie Conway
The Independent

Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought

More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortages#Water Management#Congresswoman#Plumbing#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Tulare
Upworthy

Black family receives deed to California beach a century after land was seized from their ancestors

Nearly a century after a seaside property was seized from its Black owners, the deed to Bruce's Beach has been formally returned to the heirs of Willa and Charles Bruce. Earlier this week, Anthony Bruce—the great-great-grandson of the original Manhattan Beach land owners—was presented with an official deed marking the transfer of land by Dean Logan, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder. According to CCN, the event on Wednesday was the final step in transferring Bruce's Beach from Los Angeles County back into the hands of the family heirs. "This transfer will allow the Bruce family to realize generational wealth, which they have been denied for generations simply because they were black in America," said State Sen. Steven Bradford, who authored the state bill that allowed the land to be transferred back to the Bruce family.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy