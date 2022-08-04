Scam targeting floods victims impersonating KYTC

Read on www.wnky.com
Beshear provides Team Kentucky update regarding flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update Thursday on the floods in eastern Kentucky. According to a release by the governor’s office, the number of fatalities currently remains at 37. In addition, the release stated KSP has reported a search is continuing for two missing people. The release stated both of these numbers are subject to change.
Conservation officer says flood damage eerily similar to tornado
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Flood waters and debris have already caused unknown damage in Eastern Kentucky, but beyond the obvious, unforeseen hazards lie underneath those flood waters. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Conservation Officer Ethan Vincent saw the damage firsthand. “It’s devastating,” said Vincent. “You talk to someone...
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
