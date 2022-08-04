ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Columbus Mayor and Fire Department inspecting the city hall roof

By Joey Barnes
wcbi.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat

TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus park is being closed to the public. Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway made the announcement on social media Friday. It is the policy of the Corps of Engineers to close leased recreation areas...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Artesia Day 2022 is here and people are thrilled

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s one of the oldest small town festivals in the area. The Artesia Day Festival kicked off Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend. People are excited to be back in the small town for the festivities they’ve grown to love more and more over the years.
ARTESIA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Columbus, MS
Columbus, MS
Government
wtva.com

Lowndes County arrest made for July murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Politics Local
wcbi.com

A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road. 48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOK-TV

Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night. Moore said Randy Thornton, a former constable who was working for a utility company, got into an argument around 10 p.m. with another man at 1735 Gholson Road. He said Jack Bobo was shot and later died at Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Taste of Starkville and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society Raise the Woof

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday, Taste of Starkville and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society are teaming up for a furry fundraiser. The event started at lunchtime and runs throughout the evening. Taste will feature its delicious Italian cuisine,. while Oktibbeha Humane Society will have adoptable dogs for guests to...
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal

Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Amory man died 10 days after wreck

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Better you, better school, better community Pickens County

PICKENS, Ala. (WCBI) – As students are wrapping up their summer break, the Pickens County School district are preparing their students and parents with resources and wisdom. This Back to School Rally began at the Pickens County High School Auditorium where the Lutzie 43 Foundation offered some wisdom. After...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
MONROE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy