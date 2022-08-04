Columbus Mayor and Fire Department inspecting the city hall roof

Read on www.wcbi.com
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus park is being closed to the public. Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway made the announcement on social media Friday. It is the policy of the Corps of Engineers to close leased recreation areas...
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Artesia Day 2022 is here and people are thrilled
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s one of the oldest small town festivals in the area. The Artesia Day Festival kicked off Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend. People are excited to be back in the small town for the festivities they’ve grown to love more and more over the years.
Two people arrested after discovery of what appeared to be bombs at Mississippi house
Mississippi and federal law enforcement are investigating after two people were found with what appeared to be bombs. Tupelo police discovered what appeared to be improvised explosive devices while officers were attempting to serve a misdemeanor warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Arcadia Circle in Tupelo,. Judith...
Monroe Co. NAACP meets with Chickasaw Co. Sheriff regarding complaints against deputy
MONROE AND CHICKASAW COUNTIES, MISS. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP met with the Chickasaw County Sheriff today after the civil rights group filed two complaints about the alleged conduct of a deputy. The complaints were filed on behalf of two women, Doris Lipsey, and Jennifer...
Louisville ends city-wide emergency curfew after seeing significant drop in gun crimes
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The emergency curfew for the city of Louisville is no longer in effect after the Board of Aldermen allowed it to expire in late July. People spraying houses with bullets and gunfire ringing out through the night were behind the curfew, which the city established June 7th.
Lowndes County arrest made for July murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on...
A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road. 48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
Ms center for reentry helps former incarcerated people adjust to society
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Adjusting to life outside of prison can be a big challenge for people who’ve been incarcerated. State leaders are discussing way to help them transition back into society. A conference in Starkville focused finding to help people after they served their time. Some of the most...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night. Moore said Randy Thornton, a former constable who was working for a utility company, got into an argument around 10 p.m. with another man at 1735 Gholson Road. He said Jack Bobo was shot and later died at Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.
Taste of Starkville and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society Raise the Woof
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday, Taste of Starkville and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society are teaming up for a furry fundraiser. The event started at lunchtime and runs throughout the evening. Taste will feature its delicious Italian cuisine,. while Oktibbeha Humane Society will have adoptable dogs for guests to...
Murder arrest made for 2021 death of toddler in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 2-year-old in 2021. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said Justin Atkins, 33, of Reform, Alabama, is charged with the murder of Layton Nabors. The toddler died on March 19, 2021. Autopsy results showed the...
Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal
Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
Amory man died 10 days after wreck
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
Better you, better school, better community Pickens County
PICKENS, Ala. (WCBI) – As students are wrapping up their summer break, the Pickens County School district are preparing their students and parents with resources and wisdom. This Back to School Rally began at the Pickens County High School Auditorium where the Lutzie 43 Foundation offered some wisdom. After...
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
